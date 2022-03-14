Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Western Exploration Commences Trading on the OTCQX

15:03 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Western Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the up-listing of its common shares from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQX Best Markets (the "OTCQX"). The Company's common shares are now trading on the OTCQX under the ticker symbol "WEXPF". Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for WEXPF on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "WEX".

In addition, Western Exploration is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

Darcy Marud, Chief Executive Officer of Western Exploration commented: "The Company's listing on the OTCQX is another significant milestone for the Company that will provide a large United States investor base with the opportunity to participate directly in Western Exploration's growth and will continue to enhance our share liquidity and broaden our reach within the investment community in the U.S.".

About OTC Market Group Inc.

The OTCQX is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. (the "OTC") out of New York City, New York, and is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") as an established public market providing the public with price and financial information. The OTCQX trades over 10,000 United States and global securities and is recognized as the highest market tier of the OTC. To be eligible to trade on the OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with United States securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

The OTCQX provides convenience to United States investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade in common shares of Western Exploration. Inclusion on the OTCQX enables United States investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and allows companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About Western Exploration

Western Exploration is Nevada-focused precious metals exploration company, aiming to be a premier gold and silver development company in North America. The Company was born out of a 25-year history of advancing exploration projects in Nevada as a private company. Its principal asset is the Aura gold-silver project, located in Elko County, Nevada, approximately 120 kilometers north of the city of Elko, Nevada. Additional information regarding the Company and the Aura gold-silver project is available on the Company's website at www.westernexploration.com or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.



Contact

Nichole Cowles
Investor Relations
Phone: 775-240-4172
Email: nicholecowles@westernexploration.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Western Exploration Inc.

Western Exploration Inc.
Bergbau
USA
A3DBB0
CA95816A1012
www.westernexploration.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap