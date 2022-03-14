79 Resources Ltd. -- Director Change

Vancouver, March 14, 2022 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) (CNSX:SNR.CN) ("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christina Kalt to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Kalt is an experienced executive who has helped lead the planning, design and construction of more than $8 billion of infrastructure projects across Canada.

Based in Toronto, Ms. Kalt is a registered architect in the Province of Ontario and holds certification as a Professional Land Economist. In addition to her professional roles, she serves as a Vice-President of the Association of Ontario Land Economists. She also holds membership with the Project Management Institute and the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada.

Ms. Kalt holds a Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, a Master of Architecture from the University of Waterloo, an Honours Bachelor of Architectural Studies from the University of Waterloo and a Bachelor of General Studies from the University of Calgary.

Director Resignation

79 Resources also reports that it accepted the resignation of John Masters from its Board of Directors. The Corporation extends its appreciation to Mr. Masters for his past board service and wishes him well in his forward pursuits.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop high-potential mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and also holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

