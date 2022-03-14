York Harbour Metals Files Technical Report

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:YORK) (OTC:YORKF) (Frankfurt:5DE0) is pleased to announce that further to its previous news release on December 2, 2021, it has filed under its profile on SEDAR a geological technical report on the Company's York Harbour Property entitled, "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the York Harbour Property, Western Newfoundland, Canada" dated March 10th, 2022, with an effective date of February 24, 2022.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Luke van der Meer, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist for the Company who is qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards for Disclosure of Mineral Projects.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTCPK: YORKF) (Frankfurt: 5DE0) (formerly Phoenix Gold Resources and TSXV: PXA & OTCPK: PGRCF) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, a mineral property located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook, Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company plans to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and test other new massive sulphide targets, like the No 4 Brook showing, while focusing on gaining access to the 400-level and Sea Level adits.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

