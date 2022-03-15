Medallion Resources Announces Board Changes

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2022 - Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) - "Medallion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Kurt Forrester as a director of the Company. Mr. Daniel Mamadou has resigned as a non-executive director to pursue other engagements, and shall join Medallion's Advisory Board. The Company thanks Mr. Mamadou for his input and vision as a director, and wishes him success in his future ventures.

The appointment of Dr. Forrester signals a significant strengthening in the technical capacity of the Medallion Board at a key juncture in the Company's growth. The Company is working to expand its exposure to the technologies essential for the energy transition including the rare earth elements ("REE"), where Dr. Forrester holds extensive expertise and connections.

Dr. Forrester is presently Chief Technology Officer ('CTO") of SD Capital Advisory, a UK-based boutique financial services firm, where he leads a technical team structuring, arranging and securing project finance for large industrial and resource projects.

During his 16-year career he has been professionally engaged as an engineering consultant in the metals and minerals, environmental and applied research domains. This has included process and technology development, feasibility assessment (PEA, PFS, BFS) as well as detailed design (EPCM). He has broad experience across commodities and technologies including in base metals, rare earth elements and industrial minerals. A graduate of the University of Sydney (2001) with a BEng (Hon 1st) in Chemical Engineering and more recently with a PhD in Engineering (2007) he is also a Chartered Chemical Engineer and Chartered Professional Metallurgist.

"Having worked with Kurt on a range of engagements over the past decade, I am particularly pleased to welcome him to the Board," said Mark Saxon, President and CEO. "Kurt's knowledge of process technologies for REEs and other critical materials is second to none, and he will deliver excellent guidance and support as we grow the business. Furthermore, I pass particular thanks to Daniel for his input in building Medallion's exciting future strategy, and appreciate his continued engagement via the Advisory Board."

Medallion continues to progress initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Positive developments in the global REE permanent magnet and electric vehicle sectors highlight the need for accelerated investment. As previously announced, Chardan Capital Markets LLC is advising Medallion on a US market up-listing strategy, and a concurrent financing. The Company has made significant progress towards preparing documentation required for this initiative, however any up-listing and financing remain subject to regulatory approvals. A US listing will significantly strengthen Medallion's profile in the REE technology sector, increase the capacity for US shareholders to invest in the REE and EV industries and enhance access to capital for future investment, execution and acquisitions.

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. Furthermore, Medallion has recently licensed an innovative REE separation technology from Purdue University which can be utilized by Medallion and sub-licensed by Medallion to third party REE producers.

REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and the safe management of waste materials. Medallion utilizes Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision making.

More about Medallion (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) can be found at medallionresources.com.

