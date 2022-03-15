NorthWest Copper Announces Appointment of David Smith to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2022 - NorthWest Copper ("Northwest" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NWST) (OTCQX: NWCCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of David Smith to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective March 14, 2022. Mr. Smith brings a broad background in the industry as well as recent experience that is highly relevant to NorthWest.



David Smith is a Corporate Director who brings 35 years of financial and executive experience to the Board. He has recent M&A experience as a board member and member of the special committees, including the recent sale of Pretium Resources Inc. to Newcrest Mining for $3.5 billion, the sale of Nevsun Resources Ltd. to Zijin Mining for $1.8 billion and the sale of Dominion Diamond Corp. to Washington Companies for $1.5 billion.

Mr. Smith has had a career in the financial and supply side of the mining business, including serving as CFO and Executive VP of Finning International Inc., and CFO and VP of Ballard Power Systems Inc. Prior to that, he held senior positions over 16 years at Placer Dome Inc. and started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Smith currently is a director of Hudbay Minerals Inc. and IAMGOLD Corporation. His past directorships include Pretium Resources Inc., Nevsun Resources Ltd., Dominion Diamond Corp. and Paramount Gold Nevada. He has completed the Institute of Corporate Directors, Directors Education Program (ICD.D) and he holds a Bachelor of Science degree, Business Administration, Accounting.

Dr. Mark O'Dea, Chair of NorthWest, commented: "On behalf of all of us at NorthWest, it is my pleasure to welcome David Smith to the Board. Dave brings a wealth of diverse financial, strategic and executive leadership experience to the Company. The path to value creation in this business is neither singular nor unique, and it is imperative that we continue to bolster our board and executive team with strong, contemporary talent and expertise. Dave's recent Board experience with Nevsun, Dominion Diamonds, Pretium, Hudbay and IAMGOLD will be particularly valuable and relevant as we advance our pipeline of copper-gold projects towards key decision points over the coming years. I look forward to working with Dave."

Mr. Smith commented: "I am delighted to be joining the Northwest team. The potential at Kwanika and Stardust, and properties on trend, are truly exceptional and offer a unique opportunity to create significant value for all stakeholders. I look forward to working with the team in unlocking that value."

Mr. Smith has been granted 400,000 stock options, pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.67, vest immediately upon grant, and are exercisable on or before March 14, 2027.

