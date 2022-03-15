Group Eleven Resources Corp. Announces Upcoming Departure of CFO and Interim Transition Period

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2022 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC: GRLVF) (FRA: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") announces the upcoming departure of its Chief Financial Officer ("CFO").

Shaun Heinrichs is pursuing another opportunity but has committed to remaining with Group Eleven for the next two months in order to ensure a smooth transition. The Company has commenced a search process for a new CFO and expects to announce Shaun's replacement prior to his departure.

"On behalf of the Company, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Shaun for his valuable contribution and dedication to Group Eleven over the last five years," stared Bart Jaworski, CEO. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG; OTC: GRLVF and FRA: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

E: b.jaworski@groupelevenresources.com | T: +353-85-833-2463

E: s.heinrichs@groupelevenresources.com | T: +604-630-8839

