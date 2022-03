1911 Gold Corporation Announces Appointment of Shaun Heinrichs as President and CEO

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - 1911 Gold Corp. ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaun Heinrichs as President, CEO and Director of 1911 Gold Corp. effective immediately as part of the Company's succession plan.

Mr. Heinrichs previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of 1911 Gold, having joined the Company on June 28, 2018, prior to the spin-out from Klondex Mines Ltd. During this time Mr. Heinrichs has taken an active role in both the management of the Rice Lake operations as well as the Company's investor relations activities. Mr. Heinrichs is a seasoned mining executive with over 20 years experience in the resource industry, primarily focused on the financing and management of gold focused mining and exploration companies.

Mr. Ron Clayton, the outgoing President and CEO of 1911 Gold, will be remaining as a director as well as act in an advisory role to Mr. Heinrichs during this transition. Mr. Clayton is stepping down from his duties as CEO to focus on other interests as well as spend more time with his family.

Shaun Heinrichs, incoming President and CEO commented: "I wish to thank Ron for his mentorship and support which has allowed me to take on this new role. I believe 1911 Gold presents a unique investment opportunity in the gold sector with its significant land position in the highly prospective Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Rice Lake property, historically underexplored outside of the existing underground mine, lies along an ancient plate margin extending across to the prolific Red Lake gold camp and has the potential to contain one or more significant gold deposits. I look forward to continuing to work with our experienced exploration team led by Scott Anderson to make those discoveries."

Mike Hoffman, Chair of 1911 Gold commented; "The Board of 1911 Gold is excited for Shaun to be leading the Company forward and feel his background and experience will deliver value for our shareholders. We wish to thank Ron Clayton for his leadership during the past few years and we are pleased that he will be remaining as a director of 1911 Gold."

In connection with Mr. Heinrichs being appointed as President and CEO, he has been granted 300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Option Plan. Such options have an exercise price of $0.40 per common share and expire on March 15, 2027. The options vest as to one-third immediately and one-third after the first and second anniversaries of the date of grant.

The Company is currently undertaking a search process to choose a new Chief Financial Officer.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 58,000 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba, where it is reprocessing historic tailings on a seasonal basis. 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Tully and Denton-Keefer projects near Timmins, Ontario, and intends to focus on both organic growth opportunities and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

