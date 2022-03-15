Noble Announces Results of 2022 Shareholder Meeting

approved as a special resolution the decrease of the number of directors of the Company from six (6) to five (5); approved the election of the directors proposed by management of the Company, namely: J. Birks Bovaird, Yvan Champagne, Michael Newbury, Samuel Peralta and H. Vance White; confirmed the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's auditor for the upcoming year; approved the 2022 Equity Incentive Plan of the Company; approved the Shareholder Rights Plan of the Company; approved the Sale Transaction between the Company and Canada Nickel Company Inc.; and; approved the Option Transaction between the Company and Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Toronto, March 15, 2022 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB), (FRANKFURT:NB7), (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") held on March 14, 2022. At the Meeting, the shareholders:

Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors re-appointed the officers of the Company to the positions they previously held.

The Sale Transaction and Option Transaction have received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), with completion being subject to final approval of the TSXV. Noble anticipates that closing of those two transactions will occur within a few days and will issue a news release to confirm such closing. For further details on the Sale Transaction and Option Transaction, please refer to the news releases issued on November 22, 2021 and February 24, 2022.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately 40,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and 44,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst, Ontario, as well as the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGNM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."

