79 Resources Ltd. - Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, March 15, 2022 - 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR) (CNSX:SNR.CN) ("79 Resources" or the "Corporation") reports that it has today granted an aggregate of 2,395,00 incentive stock options, having an exercise price of $0.10 each, to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation.

The incentive stock options are exercisable for a period of 60 months, vest immediately and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and the terms of the Corporation's stock option plan.

About 79 Resources Ltd. (CSE:SNR)

79 Resources is a Vancouver-based junior mining exploration company. Traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol SNR, the Corporation seeks to acquire, explore and develop high-potential mineral exploration projects. 79 Resources is currently focused on its Five Point Copper-Gold Project in British Columbia and also holds the North Preston Uranium Project in Saskatchewan. For additional information, please visit www.79resources.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

