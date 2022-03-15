Sirios Appoints Three New Advisors to the Cheechoo Technical Committee

MONTREAL, March 15, 2022 - Management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce the recent nomination of:



Mr. Guy Saucier, P.Eng. (consultant);

Mr. Samuel Martel, P.Eng., MBA (Cheechoo Project Director);

and a Newmont Corp. Business Manager



to the Cheechoo Technical Committee which now consists of six members.

These three new advisors joined the Cheechoo Technical Committee's current members, which are:

Dominique Doucet, P.Eng. (Sirios CEO);

Jordi Turcotte, P.Geo. (Sirios Senior Geologist);

a Newmont Exploration Manager.



Dominique Doucet, CEO of Sirios said: "With these new appointments, Sirios will be fully equipped to carry out Cheechoo's next stages of development. We are also pleased to build on the collaboration between Sirios and Newmont with the addition of another Newmont representative on our Cheechoo Technical Committee. With the recent addition of Mr. Fran?ois Auclair to Sirios' Board of Directors, these three new appointments reflect the desire of the company to develop both a strong corporate and technical team that will allow Sirios to increase the development pace of the Cheechoo gold project."

About the Cheechoo Technical Committee

The Cheechoo Technical Committee is an advisory committee focused on elaborating exploration and development programs for the Cheechoo gold project. The Committee meets at the beginning of each quarter to find ways to fast-track the Cheechoo project's development. Special meetings can also be scheduled to review specific technical questions. The Committee regularly submits its recommendations to Sirios' management.

Management of Sirios would like to thank Louis Martin, P.Geo. and Roger Doucet, B.Sc. for their valued contribution to the Cheechoo Technical Committee during the last years. M. Martin and M. Doucet will continue to act as technical advisors for Sirios.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont's Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020)

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

