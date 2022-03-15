EnerSpar and Israeli-based Nurexone provide update on progress to Closing RTO

Calgary, March 15, 2022 - EnerSpar Corp. (TSXV: ENER) (FSE: 5E0) ("EnerSpar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement Agreement") dated March 10, 2022, between the Company and 1222150 B.C. Ltd (the "Subsidiary"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, with respect to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the Business Combination Act (British Columbia). Pursuant to the Arrangement the Company plans to spin out the Subsidiary, by way of distributing the securities of the Subsidiary held by the Company pro rata to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders"). Each Shareholder shall receive one common share in the capital of the Subsidiary (the "Distributed Securities") for each common share in the capital of the Company held by each Shareholder. The Arrangement Agreement was entered into in connection with the proposed transaction (the "Proposed Transaction") involving the Company and Nurexone Biologic Ltd. ("Nurexone"), which was announced on August 30, 2021. The Arrangement is intended to divest the Company of its mineral assets as in connection with the Proposed Transaction with Nurexone, an Israeli pharmaceutical corporation. Following completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company will pursue Nurexone's business of developing an off-the-shelf, minimally invasive, revolutionary treatment for the reversal or reduction in the harmful results of spinal cord injury, using Exosome-based patent-pending technology.

Following completion of the Arrangement, the Subsidiary will be a separate unlisted reporting issuer in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario and the Subsidiary will own 100% of the Johan Beetz Feldspar Property which is comprised of eight claims prospective for potassic and soda feldspar located in the Province of Quebec.

The Arrangement was approved by the Shareholders at its annual and special shareholder meeting held on February 7, 2022. Complete details of the terms of the Arrangement are set out in the Arrangement Agreement, which will be filed by the Company and will be available for viewing under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Update With Respect to the Proposed Transaction

In addition, the Company and Nurexone are pleased to announce that they are progressing towards completing the previously announced Proposed Transaction. Since the press release of January 18, 2022:

EnerSpar's shareholders have met and overwhelmingly approved the Proposed Transaction;

Nurexone and its shareholders have executed the securities exchange agreement as of January 3, 2022 (the "Definitive Agreement");

EnerSpar has received additional subscriptions for gross proceeds of $2,498,558.78 which is currently held in trust;

Nurexone additionally has been making progress on the closing of its private placement financing referenced in the Definitive Agreement the proceeds of which will be used for further development of its innovative Spinal Cord Injury patented technology;

Nurexone intends to file its draft Filing Statement with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") prior to the end of March, 2022;

EnerSpar expects its audit it of its year ended December 31, 2021, financial statements to be completed in the near future;

EnerSpar is awaiting advice of the date being arranged for court approval of the Arrangement.

Jay Richardson, EnerSpar's CEO said, "We are pleased to be providing this update on the Proposed Transaction and look forward to its timely completion. We are excited that our shareholders are going to have a significant participation in Nurexone's business and that Nurexone and its management seem so well positioned in their field and poised to take control of the Company which will be conducted in EnerSpar under its proposed new name of Nurexone Biologic Ltd. If approved by the TSXV, it is expected that the Resulting Issuer will be a life science issuer for purposes of the TSXV."

Dr. Lior Shaltiel, Nureoxne's CEO commented, "By becoming a publicly-traded company, we gain access to the capital markets and investors can benefit from new opportunities with an innovative Israeli start-up biopharmaceutical company. I am thrilled with the opportunity to fulfill our vision to be a leading company in the development of a novel, biological and minimally invasive treatment for Spinal Cord Injury and Traumatic Brain Injury and one of the first to become a listed public company."

Prior to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company must have completed a court approved arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), pursuant to which, among other things, all of the existing assets and operations of EnerSpar will have been placed into a new subsidiary company, and the shares of the new subsidiary will be distributed to EnerSpar's existing shareholders. The effect of this is that the existing Enerspar business will continue for the sole benefit of the existing EnerSpar shareholders.

The EnerSpar Shares will remain halted until the Proposed Transaction has closed.

About EnerSpar:

EnerSpar is a Tier II TSXV listed exploration company focused on industrial minerals oriented to today's and future energy requirements. Potassic feldspars are especially significant as a hardening agent in today's solar panels and tomorrow's solar shingles.

About Nurexone

Nurexone is an Israeli start up pharmaceutical company developing treatment for spinal cord injury based on exosome technology. Nurexone has signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology, Haifa, to take responsibility for the development and later on managing the clinical studies and commercialization of the technology.

Nurexone was incorporated under the laws of Israel on June 17, 2020. It is expected that immediately prior to the closing of the Proposed Transaction, Nurexone will have 1,177,000 ordinary shares issued and outstanding plus 155,000 stock options existing under its stock option plan.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding EnerSpar is available on SEDAR and EnerSpar's website at www.enerspar.com.

Additional information regarding the Proposed Transaction and Nurexone, including the proposed management team and board of directors of the Resulting Issuer, will be made publicly available by EnerSpar and Nurexone in accordance with applicable securities laws and stock exchange requirements upon the execution of a definitive agreement governing the Proposed Transaction.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Jay Richardson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact: info@enerspar.com

Toronto Office: 416-410-JAYR [5297].

