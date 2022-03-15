Arizona Silver Completes Three More Core Holes at The Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Vancouver, March 15, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce it has completed three more core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona. This press release provides a geological summary of the latest holes. See the press release of February 15, 2022, for a summary discussion of the first two core holes. To date three core holes have been delivered to the ALS laboratory for sample preparation and assaying. Two holes on the "shark fin" target will be delivered by the end of the week.

Greg Hahn, VP-Exploration states, "This press release is only to keep the market informed of our progress, so we can discuss the geology openly. No assay results have been received to date. That said, the core drilling program is progressing very well. We are intersecting our target at anticipated depths and intervals on all holes. Geologically, the mineral system continues to appear stronger in the deeper holes. We will continue to chase the system down dip, particularly as the deepest (vertical) hole is only 219 metres below surface. The two core holes, PC22-89 and PC22-90, into the "shark fin" target is visually remarkable with respect to vein thickness and textures, however the strength of the mineral system will be defined by the assays."

Section 1 below shows 6 drill holes, 3 reverse circulation drill holes from 2021 (prefixed PRC), and 3 of the new and deeper core holes (PC). Two recently complete core holes, PC22-86 and PC22-87 have been described previously. Hole PC22-88 is deeper than both PC22-86 and PC22-87.

A summary of vertical drill hole PC22-88 is provided below.

From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Description 0 120.64 120.64 Tv-upper volcanics 120.64 123.78 3.14 QvBx- quartz vein breccia 123.78 163.29 39.51 Tr2qtz- rhyolite with stockwork quartz 163.29 164.97 1.68 CcBx- calcite matrix breccia 164.97 194.54 29.57 Tr2qtz-CcBx mixed breccia 194.54 197.10 2.56 Fault gouge 197.10 201.65 4.54 Tad- andesite dike 201.65 218.60 16.95 Ygr- Proterozoic granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly 50% of drilled thickness.



Click Image To View Full Size

The quartz vein breccia (QvBx) consists primarily of yellow-light green chalcedonic to crustiform and crenulated banded quartz. Tr2 rhyolite contains more stockwork quartz, including green and yellow quartz, than in any previous hole. The lower portion of the stockwork rhyolite also contains zones of calcite veining similar to what characterizes the calcite matrix breccia (CcBx), but across a wider zone and not in a discrete vein-like configuration as in previous holes on the drill section. In addition, the stockwork quartz bearing rhyolite is thicker in hole PC22-88 than in any previous hole. Together these characteristics imply the system is strengthening down-dip.

One more core hole will be drilled on this section to test the down-dip continuation of the mineral system below the intercept in hole PC22-88. Total thickness of the visually mineralized interval is 73.90 metres.

Section 2 below is oblique to Section 1. It shows core holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 which tested the "shark fin", a prominent outcrop of calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite. They were drilled from the same drill pad as the previous core holes but on a new azimuth of 325 degrees instead of 270 degrees. The geology in the holes looks nothing like the "shark fin", located only 45 metres above the intercept. The holes contain a spectacularly banded yellow-green quartz and white quartz-calcite +/-adularia vein not seen at the surface and a much thinner calcite matrix breccia than is present at the surface. A summary of the drill holes follows.

Hole PC22-89 (-45 degrees)

From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) Description 0.00 67.90 67.90 Tv upper volcanics 67.90 71.34 3.45 Tr2qtz-rhyolite with stockwork quartz 71.34 73.54 2.20 QvBx-quartz vein breccia 73.54 74.39 0.85 CcBx- calcite matrix breccia 74.39 74.79 0.40 Fault gouge 74.79 81.71 6.92 YgrQtz- granite with stockwork quartz 81.71 106.25 24.54 Ygr- granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly equal to drilled thickness.

Hole PC22-90 (-65 degrees)

From (m) To (m) Thickness (m) 0.00 33.84 33.84 Tv - upper volcanics 33.84 82.41 48.57 Tvcgl - conglomerate 82.41 83.17 0.76 QvBx quartz vein breccia 83.17 92.07 8.90 Tr2 - Rhyolite 92.07 101.43 9.36 QvBx quartz vein breccia 101.43 102.44 1.01 Tr2 - Rhyolite 102.44 102.74 0.30 Fault zone 102.74 112.80 10.06 YgrQtz granite with quartz stockwork 112.80 124.09 11.28 Ygr - granite

Thicknesses reported are drilled thickness. True thickness is roughly 87% of drilled thickness.



Click Image To View Full Size

Banding in the quartz vein breccia below the "shark fin" is much stronger than in any previous intercept of quartz vein breccia. Breccia textures show multiple periods of re-brecciation of vein material with subsequent quartz overgrowths on quartz vein clasts and possible "ginguro" rinds around clasts. Stockwork quartz in granite is similar to that which is exposed in a mineralized hilltop 300 metres to the north, and similar to what was interested 300 metres to the south in last summer's RC drilling program. The overall thickness of the visually mineralized interval is 13.81 metres and 30.40 metres respectively, thinner than the deepest intercept in hole PR22-88, again suggesting that the mineral system is stronger with depth, or has been truncated near the surface.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link: and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

