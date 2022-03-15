Silver X OTCQB Symbol Changes to AGXPF

VANCOUVER, March 15, 2022 - Silver X Mining Corp. (TSX-V:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") announced on November 8th, 2021 that its common shares had been approved for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), operated by the OTC Markets Group, New York (the "OTC"). The Company has now received OTC approval to begin trading under its new symbol AGXPF at tomorrow's market open, March 16th, 2022.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AGX and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol WPZ.

The OTCQB is the premier venture marketplace for entrepreneurial and developing US and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading experience and information for their US investors. To be eligible, Companies must meet specified financial standards, including be current in their financing reporting, follow best practice corporate governance, have a qualified third-party sponsor introduction, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian silver mining company with assets in Peru and Ecuador. The Company's flagship asset is the Nueva Recuperada silver lead zinc project located in Huancavelica, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

José M. García

Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.

José M. Garcia, Chief Executive Officer

+ 1 604 358 1382 | j.garcia@silverxmining.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693236/Silver-X-OTCQB-Symbol-Changes-to-AGXPF