Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Update  Board Appointment

Appointment of Finance Director

SYDNEY, March 16, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company", the fully funded, African- focussed lithium exploration and development company on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine, announces that Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary Amanda Harsas has been appointed to the Board as Finance Director with immediate effect.

Amanda is a senior finance executive with a demonstrable track record and over 20 years' experience in strategic finance, business transformation, commercial finance, customer and supplier negotiations and capital management. Prior to joining Atlantic Lithium, Amanda worked across several sectors including healthcare, insurance, retail and professional services. Amanda is a Chartered Accountant, holds a Bachelor of Business and has international experience in Asia, Europe and the U.S

Commenting, Chairperson Neil Herbert said: "Since her appointment in 2020, Amanda has performed exceptionally and we are very pleased that she is joining the Board at this important time as we take our fully funded Ghanian lithium project through the steps towards production.

"I also express thanks for the overwhelming number of condolence messages received following the passing of the Company's founder, Vincent Mascolo, which reflects the impact Vincent had in life and work. We knew and worked with Vincent for many years and recognise the importance to bring all of his hard work in Atlantic Lithium to fruition."

The information required by Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule 2 of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of Amanda Susan Harsas (formerly Korman, age 52) is as follows:

Current directorships Past directorships held within last five years IronRidge Resources Singapore Pte. Ltd. N/A Charger Minerals Singapore Pte. Ltd. Moda Minerals Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lithium of Africa Singapore Pte. Ltd. Tekton Minerals Pte. Ltd. Birubi Grove Pty Ltd Harsas Family Trust

Ms Harsas currently holds 161,871 shares in the Company and has 2,500,000 30p share options in the Company expiring on 8th April 2023. There are no other disclosures required in accordance with Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules.

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Neil Herbert (Chairperson)

Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)

www.atlanticlithium.com.au Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Matheson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 SI Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Nick Emerson

Jon Levinson Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500

Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson

Dominic Barretto

James Lingfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

