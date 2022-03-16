Whitehorse Gold Begins Trading on the OTCQX International Under the Symbol WHGDF

Vancouver, March 16, 2022 - Whitehorse Gold Corp. (TSXV: WHG) (OTCQX: WHGDF) ("Whitehorse Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received approval to list its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the OTCQX Market. Trading of the Common Shares on the OTXQX Market will begin under the symbol "WHGDF" on March 16, 2022. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. Whitehorse Gold will continue to maintain the listing of its Common Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "WHG".

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Gordon Neal, Whitehorse Gold CEO and Director, commented: "We are very pleased to be graduating to the OTCQX Market as this will provide our valued U.S. investors with greater liquidity and execution services. It will also help us to enhance our visibility among U.S. and global investors as we continue to explore and advance our high-grade Skukum Gold Project in Yukon, Canada."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

ABOUT WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP.

Whitehorse Gold is a responsible mineral exploration and development company focused on its 170-square-km Project located in southern Yukon, approximately 55 km south-southwest of Whitehorse. The Project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek and Goddell deposits, and the formerly producing Mt. Skukum high-grade gold mine, all of which remain open for expansion, plus additional untested mineralized occurrences. Project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, a 50-person camp, approximately 6 kms of underground development, and a previously operating 300-tpd mill and associated support facilities. Underground operations by a previous operator at Mt. Skukum from 1986 to 1988 saw 233,400 tons of ore mined and processed to recover approximately 79,750 ounces of gold (Total Energold Corporation, 1989). The Company is also reviewing other mining assets in jurisdictions that provide year-round access.

On Behalf of Whitehorse Gold Corp.

signed "Gordon Neal"

Gordon Neal, CEO & Director

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations, Whitehorse Gold Corp.

Phone: 604-336-5919

Email: info@whitehorsegold.ca

www.whitehorsegold.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/116973