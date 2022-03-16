Golden Independence Announces Results from Ongoing Exploration at the Independence Project, Nevada

Vancouver, March 16, 2022 - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from ongoing exploration activities at the Company's Independence Oxide Heap Leach project (the "Project") which adjoins Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix-Fortitude mining operations in the Battle Mountain-Cortez trend of Nevada.

Since tabling a PEA for near-surface heap-leach operation at the Project, the Company has been focused on improving the metrics of the project which yielded an after-tax NPV 5% of US$45M and IRR of 22%. Specifically, exploration has been focused on delineating additional near-surface oxide resources to expand the open pit and reclassify waste with mineralized material. Both of the aforementioned would have the possibility to increase the production profile, extend the mine life, and improve project economics from a cost and valuation perspective (i.e., NPV and IRR).

Jeremy Poirier, CEO and Director of Golden Independence, commented "We continue to explore for opportunities to improve upon the December 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment. The objective of the ongoing exploration program is to identify locations for potential follow-up drilling to expand the near-surface oxide resource. We are encouraged by the initial results from sampling within the proposed open-pit as it not only has the potential to increase the number of oxide ounces but these ounces would already be largely costed into the economics as they are currently classified as waste material, notwithstanding the potential for additional 'high-grade' feed."

The exploration program consists of surface sampling both within the current open-pit and to the east and west of the pit boundary, in addition to sampling of previously-unsampled drilling done by previous operators.

Surface Sampling

A total of 152 grab samples were taken, with 76, or half of the samples taken, returning values of 0.4 g/t gold or better, the assumed average grade from the PEA. Forty-five returned values in excess of 1 g/t gold, sixteen returned values in excess of 5 g/t gold, and eight returned values in excess of 10 g/t gold to a maximum of 43.9 g/t gold.

The sampling has loosely defined three target areas:

Central Hill - largely undrilled 200 metre in diameter area between the north and south pits

Structural zone - a probable linear structure along the eastern boundary of the south pit, some 500 metres in length

Rebel Zone - a loosely defined 300 metre long trend near the eastern boundary of the property





Figure 1. Independence Surface Sampling



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7273/116891_img.jpg

As clearly demonstrated in Figure 1, a number of the 0.4 g/t gold or better samples lie within the boundaries of the PEA pits, largely in the Central and South. The Company is very encouraged with the assay results as the sampling suggests the Company may find additional mineralization, and potentially additional ounces, within the PEA pit, thereby potentially enhancing the project economics.

Table1. Surface Sampling Highlights

Structural Zone Rebel Zone Central Zone Sample g/t gold Sample g/t gold Sample g/t gold I32 23.2 IDD16 43.9 RDI-26 7.72 I31 21.5 RDI-29 16.55 I35 6.97 RDI-15 13.75 RDI-30 14.45 I34 3.74 I3 11.4 IDD32 7.03 I33 2.66 I4 3.41 RDI-28 6.01 RDI-18 2.6 I10 3.13 IDD33 5.91 I50 2.54 I13 2.69 IDD18 1.4 I41 1.89 I5 2.35 IDD19 1.05 I40 1.575 I16 1.11 I48 1.305 I21 1.06 I38 1.085



The Company has a further 47 samples currently at ALS Elko awaiting analysis.

The Company cautions investors grab samples can be "selected" samples and may not necessarily be representative of mineralization on the property.

Core Resampling and Logging

The Company is also revisiting the seven deep core holes, drilled by previous operators in the southern portion of the claim block to evaluate the deep skarn, which forms the basis of the Company's Inferred Resource of 3.8 million tonnes grading 6.53 g/t gold (796,200 ounces of gold) which ranges in depth from 2800 to 2900 feet (850 to 880 metres). Only one of the seven holes was sampled through the top section (0 to 500 feet) of these holes, while the near surface potential of the remaining holes in unknown.

The core has been stored on site and the Company plans to relog and sample the upper +500 feet of the holes.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director and President of Golden Independence Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

