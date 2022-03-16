Infinitum Copper Reports Discovery of Multiple Zones of High-Grade Copper-Gold-Silver Mineralization at La Adelita Project

VANCOUVER, March 16, 2022 - Infinitum Copper Corp. (TSXV:INFI) ("Infinitum" or "we" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of new zones of high-grade copper mineralization at La Adelita project, located in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. A mapping, prospecting and surface sampling program conducted from October 2021 to January 2022 has identified three zones of significant copper, silver, gold and zinc mineralization at Cerro Grande Footwall, Las Trancas and Pericos zones (see Figure 1). A total of 27 grab and 1,024 channel samples were gathered from bedrock during this initial phase of the exploration program.

Figure 1. Plan View

Cerro Grande Footwall zone

A newly discovered horizon of skarn-hosted mineralization has been identified, subparallel to the previously known Cerro Grande zone. The Cerro Grande Footwall zone (see Figure 2) is very similar to the previously known horizon with strong garnet skarn alteration within a recrystallized limestone, although initial samples indicate the mineralization to have a higher zinc content than the main Cerro Grande zone. Sampling and mapping show the horizon to be 7.50 meters wide, although the full extent of the zone has not yet been determined due to limited exposure in the area. The steep hillside is not accessible to mechanized means of excavation, so only hand excavation has been employed thus far to extend the exposure. Both the hanging wall and footwall limits of the zone are covered by soil and talus. The Cerro Grande Footwall zone lies approximately 45 metres stratigraphically below the Cerro Grande zone. Channel sampling in bedrock returned 7.50 meters (m) grading 1.88% copper (Cu), 0.89 grams per tonnes (g/t) gold (Au), 127.5 g/t silver (Ag) and 0.92% zinc (Zn). Another outcrop that corresponds to this new Cerro Grande Footwall zone was identified 150 m further south and returned 1.50 m grading 1.91% Cu, 0.78 g/t Au and 133 g/t Ag. Historical diamond drilling at Cerro Grande zone had never intersected the Cerro Grande Footwall zone due to the drill hole collar positioning and orientation. Upcoming drilling in the 2022 program will be designed to intercept both horizons.

Figure 2. Cerro Grand and Pericos zones

Pericos

While installing cut lines for the upcoming magneto-telluric geophysical survey, Infinitum's crew discovered a new zone of skarn hosted mineralization about 800 meters west of the Cerro Grande zone (see Figure 2). Cerro Grande and Cerro Grande Footwall zones are located on the east limb of an anticline, and the new Pericos zone is on the west limb. The discovery sample at Pericos returned 2.11% copper and 177.00 g/t silver over 0.10 meters (see photo 1). The discovery prompted further hand trenching and sampling, proving the skarn alteration zone to be an estimated 12 meters wide. The alteration and mineralization at the Pericos zone is strongly silica flooded within a recrystallized limestone with visible base metal sulfide mineralization. Some of the results from this first round of sampling at Pericos are still pending.

Photo 1- Pericos zone: Left Frame Mineralized garnet skarn discovery outcrop with chrysocolla-chalcocite mineralization Right Frame. High-Grade chip from the discovery outcrop which returned a grade of 2.11% copper and 177.00 g/t silver over 0.10 meters.

Las Trancas

The structure hosting Las Trancas zone has now been traced for at least 780 meters to the south of the main mineralized, showing with variable alteration and mineralization over that distance. Significant copper-gold-zinc mineralization was initially identified 390 meters to the south of the main showing, and the discovery sample returned 3.67% copper, 1.66 g/t silver, 1.14 g/t gold and 4.18% zinc over 0.50 meters in an oxidized breccia with moderate quartz, sericite and hematite alteration (Figure 3). This host rock and alteration is very similar to that seen at the adjacent former producing Alamos Dorado mine. Mineralization observed includes moderate to strong chrysocolla, chalcocite and smithsonite. The new showing was discovered in a low-lying area with minimal outcrop, so a trenching program has been initiated to further expose the bedrock in the area. The results of the mechanical trenching program are pending.

Figure 3. Las Trancas zone

"The mineralized system at La Adelita is impressive in regard to both grade and the areal extent of the high-grade system. The discovery of three significant new zones of high-grade mineralization is supportive of our view that this is an area with strong hydrothermal activity, resulting in alteration and mineralization that requires more exploration. The alteration observed shows evidence of a complex history with indications of a cross-cutting episode of hydrothermal alteration and a retrograded core zone. I view these factors to be strong indicators that the mineralizing hydrothermal process was multi-phase and long-lived. These are features that we look for to increase the odds of exploration success, states Infinitum's President & CEO Steve Robertson.

Trenching

A backhoe was mobilized to La Adelita last week of January to begin follow-up work to further expose the newly identified zones of mineralization described above. A total of 14 mechanical and hand trenches were excavated in Las Trancas and Pericos zones with a total of 750 linear meters of sampling. A total of 434 channel samples have been gathered from the trenches to date, and results are pending.

Geophysics

A contractor has been retained to conduct a magneto-telluric geophysical survey over the Cerro Grande, Cerro Grande Footwall, Pericos and Las Trancas zones at La Adelita. Ten lines totaling 14.8 kilometers were prepared by the Company's crews in preparation for the arrival of the contractor. The survey will be initiated in late March and will take an estimated 3 weeks to complete.

Drilling

A contractor has been retained to conduct diamond drilling at La Adelita over two consecutive phases. The first phase of 14 drill holes totaling about 3,000 meters, will start in late March to test several target areas, including some of the newly discovered zones described above.

Phase 2 of 6,000 meters of diamond drilling will consist of an estimated 20 drill holes and is intended to follow up on geophysical targets, test the limits of previously known zones and continued testing of the new zones. The results of trenching, geophysics and phase 1 drilling will all be relied on to prioritize the targets for phase 2 drilling.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Surface sampling completed on the project in 2021 and 2022 was supervised by on?site Infinitum Copper personnel. The rock samples were delivered to the internationally certified ALS Minerals laboratory facilities in Hermosillo City, where the samples were prepared and shipped to Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Assaying was done by ALS in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Samples were fire assayed for Au (Au-AA24) and analyzed for multi-elements using method code ME-ICP61, following an aqua regia digestion. Over limits were analyzed using the most appropriate method. Multi-element geochemical standards, blanks, and duplicates are inserted systematically into the rock sampling series to monitor lab performance. The control samples are inserted into every 20 samples in the case of standards, blanks, and duplicates, and for rejects and pulps duplicates, each 30 samples intercalated. In regard to the chain of custody, the samples are transported from La Adelita project to the camp in Picachos village and then to ALS in Hermosillo City, by Company personnel.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified and approved by Steve Robertson P.Geo., President & CEO of Infinitum Copper, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

