Osisko Windfall Drilling Intercept High Grade in Lynx

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.



Significant new analytical results presented below include 50 intercepts in 27 drill holes (2 from surface, 25 from underground) and 8 wedges. The infill intercepts are located inside defined January 2022 mineral resource estimate ("MRE") blocks (see Osisko news release dated January 10, 2022). The expansion intercepts are located outside the January 2022 MRE blocks and either expand resource wireframes or are in a defined zone or corridor but do not yet correlate to a specific wireframe.

Osisko Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: "The Lynx infill and expansion drill programs continue to impress with respect to both high-grade and width. A third of today's intercepts are greater than an ounce per ton gold and a third are greater than five meters in length. Drilling at Windfall remains focused on Lynx and other strategic areas."

Selected high-grade intercepts include: 431 g/t Au over 4.7 metres and 32.6 g/t Au over 3.4 metres in WST-21-0929B; 187 g/t Au over 5.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2601-W1; 103 g/t Au over 6.6 metres in WST-21-0907; 65.5 g/t Au over 7.4 metres in OSK-W-21-2605-W1; 45.2 g/t Au over 8.5 metres in WST-21-0934; 22.1 g/t Au over 12.0 metres in OSK-W-21-2613-W1; 116 g/t Au over 2.1 metres in WST-21-0994; 36.0 g/t Au over 6.4 metres in OSK-W-21-1949-W16; 42.1 g/t Au over 5.2 metres in WST-21-0689A and 23.9 g/t Au over 5.6 metres in OSK-W-21-2381-W3. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com. Maps: Long Section_All zones In EN 20220316, Long Section_All zones Ex EN 20220316, PR_EN_20220316_Surface, PR_EN_20220316_UG.

Infill Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-1949-W16 624.7 631.1 6.4 36.0 22.6 LXM_3388







Lynx







including 629.6 630.0 0.4 298 100 and 630.0 630.4 0.4 116 100 OSK-W-21-2287-W12 1200.3 1202.5 2.2 14.3 LX4_3449



Lynx 4



including 1200.3 1201.2 0.9 31.8 OSK-W-21-2564-W1 742.0 744.1 2.1 33.9 25.9 TLX_3171



Triple Lynx



including 742.7 743.2 0.5 134 100 OSK-W-21-2605 1304.0 1306.0 2.0 7.18 LX4_3445 Lynx 4 OSK-W-21-2605-W1 1295.7 1303.1 7.4 65.5 25.0 LX4_3449







Lynx 4







including 1296.4 1296.8 0.4 754 100 and 1296.8 1297.7 0.9 142 100 OSK-W-21-2613-W1 980.0 982.9 2.9 7.04 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 981.8 982.9 1.1 14.6 1116.0 1128.0 12.0 22.1 19.9 TLX_3160







Triple Lynx







including 1118.2 1119.0 0.8 132 100 and 1127.0 1128.0 1.0 68.0 1131.0 1133.0 2.0 5.13 TLX_3160 Triple Lynx WST-21-0689A 217.8 223.0 5.2 42.1 24.7 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 220.0 220.5 0.5 281 100 WST-21-0713 26.7 33.0 6.3 5.34 LXM_3303



Lynx



including 32.1 33.0 0.9 18.3 WST-21-0877 328.5 331.0 2.5 7.63 LSW_3556



Lynx SW



including 329.2 329.5 0.3 56.5 WST-21-0907 527.7 534.3 6.6 103 32.4 LX4_3401



Lynx 4



including 530.4 531.4 1.0 565 100 WST-21-0929B 550.4 553.8 3.4 32.6 12.7 LX4_3404



Lynx 4



including 553.0 553.3 0.3 326 100 564.8 569.5 4.7 431 62.6 LX4_3430











Lynx 4











including 564.8 565.6 0.8 293 100 and 565.6 566.4 0.8 2010 100 and 567.0 568.0 1.0 147 100 WST-21-0933A 331.0 333.5 2.5 4.76 TLX_3166 Triple Lynx 498.4 500.4 2.0 31.2 25.2 LX4_3450



Lynx 4



including 499.0 499.3 0.3 140 100 WST-21-0934 481.1 489.6 8.5 45.2 22.9 LX4_3430







Lynx 4







including 483.6 484.5 0.9 236 100 and 485.9 486.2 0.3 323 100 WST-21-0948 504.6 506.8 2.2 27.9 23.1 LX4_3409



Lynx 4



including 504.6 504.9 0.3 136 100 WST-21-0956 244.6 246.6 2.0 41.9 TLX_3121 Triple Lynx 251.0 253.3 2.3 40.5 TLX_3121



Triple Lynx



including 252.0 252.5 0.5 96.7 WST-21-0961 199.0 201.1 2.1 17.8 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 199.7 200.4 0.7 52.1 WST-21-0964 484.0 486.0 2.0 3.87 LX4_3401 Lynx 4 WST-21-0967 219.5 221.8 2.3 9.91 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 220.1 220.6 0.5 45.4 WST-21-0970 466.4 468.4 2.0 9.06 LX4_3430



Lynx 4



including 468.1 468.4 0.3 57.5 476.0 478.3 2.3 6.34 LX4_3444



Lynx 4



including 476.7 477.0 0.3 22.2 WST-21-0978A 315.4 317.6 2.2 20.4 TLX_3131



Triple Lynx



including 316.2 316.6 0.4 98.4 WST-21-0981 178.7 181.1 2.4 20.9 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 178.7 179.0 0.3 65.7 WST-21-0991 328.0 330.0 2.0 40.5 35.8 LHW_3212



Lynx HW



including 328.5 329.2 0.7 114 100 WST-21-0994 181.3 183.4 2.1 116 40.7 TLX_3184



Triple Lynx



including 181.9 182.6 0.7 325 100 WST-21-0995 25.7 27.8 2.1 5.57 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx 30.9 33.0 2.1 7.46 TLX_3161 Triple Lynx WST-21-0996A 194.6 200.3 5.7 6.65 TLX_3164



Triple Lynx



including 198.8 199.1 0.3 47.7 225.0 231.0 6.0 4.10 TLX_3169 Triple Lynx 381.0 383.0 2.0 4.18 TLX_3191



Triple Lynx



including 381.3 381.7 0.4 20.2 WST-21-0997 555.0 557.2 2.2 9.24 LX4_3404 Lynx 4 WST-22-1000 147.3 155.5 8.2 8.26 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 150.3 150.8 0.5 44.8 WST-22-1002 250.0 252.0 2.0 20.7 LHW_3224



Lynx HW



including 251.0 252.0 1.0 41.4 268.0 270.0 2.0 3.63 LHW_3224 Lynx HW WST-22-1007 199.4 201.7 2.3 9.11 TLX_3161



Triple Lynx



including 199.8 200.2 0.4 29.4

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below. LX4 = Lynx 4, LHW = Lynx Hanging Wall, LXM = Lynx Main, LSW = Lynx Southwest and TLX = Triple Lynx.

Expansion Drilling

Hole No. From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au (g/t)

uncut Au (g/t)

cut to

100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-21-2381-W3 919.0 921.0 2.0 4.28 TLX Triple Lynx 959.8 962.7 2.9 12.9 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 961.5 961.9 0.4 51.0 997.0 1002.6 5.6 23.9 TLX_3158



Triple Lynx



including 997.0 997.4 0.4 50.6 OSK-W-21-2540-W5 1134.0 1136.0 2.0 22.8 TLX



Triple Lynx



including 1134.0 1135.1 1.1 41.3 OSK-W-21-2601-W1 1004.6 1010.0 5.4 187 71.8 TLX_3158







Triple Lynx







including 1005.4 1007.8 2.4 330 100 and 1008.3 1008.6 0.3 325 100 OSK-W-21-2647 1364.0 1366.5 2.5 16.6 TLX_3172



Triple Lynx



including 1365.0 1365.6 0.6 62.4 WST-21-0927 588.0 593.5 5.5 4.60 LX4



Lynx 4



including 588.0 588.7 0.7 25.6 650.3 661.0 10.7 5.79 LX4



Lynx 4



including 651.0 651.7 0.7 21.7 WST-21-0970 448.9 451.4 2.5 17.4 LX4



Lynx 4



including 449.9 450.5 0.6 65.0 WST-21-0992 242.1 244.2 2.1 11.8 LXM



Lynx



including 242.1 243.0 0.9 25.4 WST-21-0996A 359.0 362.1 3.1 4.21 TLX Triple Lynx

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 - 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below., LXM = Lynx Main, LX4 = Lynx 4 and TLX = Triple Lynx.

Drill hole location

Hole No. Azimuth

(?) Dip (?) Length

(m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-21-1949-W16 105 -57 1014 453440 5435479 401 3825 OSK-W-21-2287-W12 116 -53 1302 453607 5435714 404 4075 OSK-W-21-2381-W3 134 -53 1392 453620 5435790 402 4125 OSK-W-21-2540-W5 117 -60 1311 453465 5435640 410 3925 OSK-W-21-2564-W1 132 -50 1152 452960 5435539 419 3425 OSK-W-21-2601-W1 125 -61 1235 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-21-2605 112 -55 1401 453552 5435669 408 4025 OSK-W-21-2605-W1 112 -55 1380 453552 5435669 408 4025 OSK-W-21-2613-W1 114 -53 1152 452981 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-21-2647 100 -61 1215 453525 5435704 405 4000 WST-21-0689A 161 -64 397 453356 5435272 16 3650 WST-21-0713 165 4 40 453359 5435194 84 3625 WST-21-0877 158 -60 490 453105 5435065 231 3325 WST-21-0907 130 -40 701 453375 5435297 -26 3675 WST-21-0927 146 -48 751 453321 5435235 54 3600 WST-21-0929B 115 -46 771 453506 5435327 -90 3800 WST-21-0933A 131 -52 733 453222 5435121 135 3450 WST-21-0934 119 -39 583 453507 5435332 -47 3800 WST-21-0948 136 -31 583 453374 5435296 -26 3675 WST-21-0956 134 -60 301 453508 5435328 -7 3800 WST-21-0961 163 -56 390 453507 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0964 127 -38 684 453374 5435297 -26 3675 WST-21-0967 160 -60 271 453506 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0970 117 -34 519 453507 5435333 -47 3800 WST-21-0978A 146 -49 702 453508 5435327 -7 3800 WST-21-0981 174 -51 258 453358 5435296 -149 3675 WST-21-0991 134 -29 391 453461 5435326 32 3775 WST-21-0992 120 -34 499 453507 5435333 -47 3800 WST-21-0994 197 -38 231 453357 5435296 -148 3675 WST-21-0995 149 -39 148 453440 5435223 -159 3700 WST-21-0996A 143 -45 427 453358 5435297 -149 3675 WST-21-0997 119 -45 640 453506 5435326 -90 3800 WST-22-1000 139 -45 447 453359 5435297 -149 3675 WST-22-1002 122 -36 341 453507 5435332 -48 3800 WST-22-1007 142 -36 183 453345 5435313 -67 3650

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. Vein-type mineralization is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Director of Exploration for Osisko's Windfall gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.5 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. NQ core assays were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Vancouver, British Colombia, Lima, Peru or Vientiane, Laos (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using a Four Acid Digestion-ICP-MS method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in the Abitibi region of Qu?bec, Canada. The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated January 10, 2022 is supported by the technical report entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the Windfall Project" dated February 10, 2022 (with an effective date of October 21, 2021), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.50 g/t Au, comprises 565,000 tonnes at 11.6 g/t Au (210,000 ounces) in the measured mineral resource category, 8,907,000 tonnes at 10.5 g/t Au (2,994,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 13,035,000 tonnes at 8.6 g/t Au (3,585,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the January 10, 2022, news release, certain of which are described in the January 10, 2022, news release, are further described in the full technical report for this updated mineral resource estimate in accordance with NI 43-101 and is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of sub-vertical zones following intrusive porphyry contacts plunging to the northeast. The resources are defined from surface to a depth of 1,600 metres as it now includes the Triple 8 (T8) zone. The resources excluding T8 are defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres. The deposit remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified at surface in some areas and as deep as 2,625 metres in others with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,500 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always, using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "potential", "feasibility", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This news release contains the forward-looking information pertaining to, among other things: the Windfall gold deposit being one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and having world-class scale; the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the prospects, if any, of the Windfall gold deposit; timing and ability of Osisko to file a technical report for the mineral resource estimate disclosed in this news release; the timing and ability of Osisko, if at all, to publish a feasibility study for the Windfall gold deposit; the amount and type of drilling to be completed and the timing to complete such drilling; the focus of the remaining infill drilling; the trend of grade increase; the Lynx zone remaining open to expansion down plunge; upgrading a inferred mineral resource to a measured mineral resource or indicated mineral resource category; future drilling at the Windfall gold deposit; the significance of historic exploration activities and results. Such factors include, among others, risks relating to the ability of exploration activities (including drill results) to accurately predict mineralization; errors in management's geological modelling; the ability of Osisko to complete further exploration activities, including (infill) drilling; property and royalty interests in the Windfall gold deposit; the ability of the Corporation to obtain required approvals; the results of exploration activities; risks relating to mining activities; the global economic climate; metal prices; dilution; environmental risks; and community and non-governmental actions. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Osisko cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Corporation that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Osisko nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Osisko does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

