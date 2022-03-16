White Metal Options Okohongo Copper-Silver Project, Namibia

Thunder Bay, March 16, 2022 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("WHM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has optioned its interest in the Okohongo Copper-Silver Property (the "Okohong") in northwestern Namibia to Himba Metals (Pty) ("Himba"), a privately held company incorporated pursuant to the laws of Nambibia, by way of a letter of intent dated March 10, 2022 (the "LOI") among the Company, Himba and P & C Ventures Inc. ("P & C"). Pursuant to the LOI, Himba or its assigns has the option to acquire the Company's 95% interest in Aloe Two Hundred and Thirty -Eight (pty) Ltd.("Aloe 238"), a company incorporated in Namibia and which holds the exploration license associated with the Okohongo (the "Option"). In accordance with the terms of the LOI, to exercise the Option Himba or its assigns is required to:

Pay to the Company US$50,000 as a non -refundable deposit upon execution of the LOI; Pay to the Company US$50,000 upon completion of a 45 day due diligence period in favour of Himba; Pay to the Company US$400,000 on or before May 31, 2022; Cause a public company, which Himba intends on assigning its interest in the Option to ("Pubco"), to issue to the Company US$1,000,000 worth of shares of Pubco (the "Pubco Shares") by May 31, 2022, subject to the Company consenting to an extension to that date if required by Himba or Pubco, such consent not to be unreasonably withheld but subject to the Company's right to require that exploration work be commenced on the Okohongo. In the event that the Pubco shares are not issued by August 31, 2022 (the "Outside Date"), P & C has agreed, pursuant to a limited guarantee, to pay to the Company US$1 million in cash within 15 days of the Outside Date in lieu of the Pubco Shares. If, within 3 months of the Outside Date, Pubco is in a position to issue the Pubco Shares, the Company will have the option of exchanging the US$1.0 million in cash for US$1.0 million of shares of Pubco; Pay to the Company US$500,000 by November 30, 2022; Grant to the Company a 1.0% Net Smelter Return royalty ("NSR") over Himba's or its assign's interest in the Okohongo with the right of Himba or its assigns to purchase 0.25% of the NSR for US$1.0 million; and Pay to the Company US$1.0 million and cause Pubco to issue US$1.0 million of shares if a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate is outlined on the Okohongo exceeding 50 million tonnes of copper at greater than or equal to 1.0% Cu equivalent.

About the Okohongo Project and Deposit

The Okohongo Copper-Silver Deposit is known to cover an area that is 720 m (north-south) in strike length, 740 m wide (east-west), and continues at least 400 metres down-dip (east-dip). Situated within the Kaoko Belt and hosted by metasedimentary strata, the Cu-Ag deposit is considered analogous with the stratiform sediment-hosted Central African Copperbelt deposits of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Using a cut-off grade of 0.30% Cu and assuming 10% geological loss, the Inferred Mineral Resources ("MRE") are reported as approximately 7.7 Mt grading 1.55% Cu and 26.77 g/t Ag with a calculated copper equivalent (CuEq) of 1.82% Cu. The effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is August 11, 2021.

The MRE was prepared by Caracle Creek International Consulting MINRES (Pty) Ltd. ("CCIC MINRES"), South Africa, in accordance with current (2014) CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.

The Okohongo Project shows excellent potential to expand the copper-silver resources along strike toward the north and south, where multiple copper-silver surface occurrences are known. Future exploration will follow up on these target areas.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by NI 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp.

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada and southern Africa. The Company's two key properties are the flagship Tower Mountain Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada and the Okohongo Copper-Silver Project in Namibia, Africa. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Scott Jobin-Bevans" President & CEO (Interim)

For further information contact:

Scott Jobin-Bevans

White Metal Resources Corp.

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 4A8

Phone: +1-647-405-3632

scott.jb@caraclecreek.com

Elliot Strashin, Director

+1-416-504-0077 ext 22

elliot@strashindevelopments.com

