Apex Resources Announces Resignation of President and CEO

Vancouver, March 16, 2022 - Apex Resources Inc. (TSXV:APX) ("Apex" or the "Company") announces that Arthur Troup, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director has advised the Board of Directors that he will retire from his roles as an officer and director of Apex effective March 31st, for health reasons.

Mr. Troup has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Apex Resources Inc. since June 1997 and has been a Director of the Company since June 1995. He has over 50 years experience in the mining industry in North America, Southeast Asia and North Africa working for Rio Algom, Teck Corporation, Canada Nickel Corporation, Placer Dome Canada Limited, and the Geological Survey of Canada. Mr. Troup will remain as Senior Consultant and Advisor to the Company.

The Company's Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Troup for his many years of strong leadership and technical insights. With variable market conditions and political environments over the years, Mr. Troup has inspiringly led Apex through continued exploration and development of its many projects."

The Apex Board has appointed Mr. Jay Roberge as a Director and interim President & CEO of Apex. Mr. Roberge is Managing Director and founder of Tehama Capital Corp. a boutique merchant bank based in Vancouver, Canada. Mr. Roberge has served as Executive Management, and or Director of a number of publicly traded and private companies in mining, technology and energy industries. He has focused on financing companies with a go public strategy in the Canadian capital markets. He is recognized for his early participation and identification of rare earth elements and battery metals for their critical geopolitical and economic importance. Mr. Roberge is CEO of Pantera Silver Corp. (TSX-V: PNTR), CEO of Citizen Mining Corp. and a Director of Copaur Metals Corp. (TSX-V: CPAU). In addition, Mr. Roberge is also on the Advisory of Mines & Money, and a Board Member of Hong Kong Canada Business Association.

