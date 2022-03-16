Erin Ventures Reports AGM Results

VICTORIA, March 16, 2022 - Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin") [TSXV:EV] announces the results of its Annual General and Special Meeting held on March 11, 2022. A quorum of shareholders represented by Proxies was present. All the resolutions set out in the Information Circular were approved.

All director nominees - Tim Daniels, James Wallis, Vladan Milosevic, and Dusan Podunavac - have been re-elected to serve for the coming year.

The following resolutions were also approved:

re-appointing Smythe, Chartered Accountants as auditor

re-approving Erin's Stock Option Plan

A total of 66,314,387 common shares representing 43.10 % of the 153,870,699 common shares entitled to vote were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting. Further details on the matters considered at the meeting can be found in Erin's Information Circular dated January 10, 2022, which is available at the Company's filing on SEDAR.

About Erin Ventures

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see Erin's website at www.erinventures.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

