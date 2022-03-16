GO Metals Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, March 16, 2022 - Go Metals Corp. ("Go Metals" and/or the "Company") (CSE:GOCO) announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, it has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 500,000 common shares. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.26 for a period of 5 years from grant and vested on issuance.

About Go Metals:

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The company uses a proprietary suite of custom AI powered exploration tools to augment data sets.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include "forward-looking information" (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company's business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company's management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

