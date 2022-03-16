Menü Artikel
White Rock Minerals Ltd: Podcast of WRM Investor Presentation by CEO

16.03.2022  |  ABN Newswire
Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) wishes to advise that a podcast of the Company's latest Investor Presentation given by MD & CEO, Matt Gill at The Emergence 2022 Investor Conference, Sydney on 10 March 2022 is now available.

The podcast can be viewed via:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/109661/wrm
and on the Company's website.



About White Rock Minerals Ltd:

White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 609g/t AgEq / 13% ZnEq. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve.



Source:
White Rock Minerals Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Matthew Gill Managing Director and CEO info@whiterockminerals.com.au Mr Alex Cowie Media and Investor Relations alexc@nwrcommunications.com.au


