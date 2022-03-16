Classic Minerals Limited: Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) continued its work at the 100% owned Kat Gap tenements about 70 km to the South East of the Lady Ada and Lady Magdalene gold resources. Drilling was mainly focused on deeper work on a 20m x 20m and 20m x 40m grid spacing tracking the depth extent of shallower high grade gold mineralisation down plunge. Results for the deeper program have been received however the Lady Ada and Lady Magdalene program remain pending.Classic commenced mining of the 49,000t bulk sample but was forced to suspend operations shortly after starting due to unseasonal weather events.The FGP Tenements (excluding Kat Gap) are registered in the name of Reed Exploration Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASX-listed Hannans Ltd (ASX:HNR). Classic has acquired 80% of the gold rights on the FGP Tenements from a third party, whilst Hannans has maintained its 20% interest in the gold rights.Classic Minerals owns a 100% interest in the gold rights on the Kat Gap Tenements and also non-gold rights including but not limited to nickel, lithium and other metals.Classic has a Global Mineral Resource of 8.24 Mt at 1.52 g/t for 403,906 ounces of gold, classified and reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), with a recent Scoping Study (see ASX Announcement released 2nd May 2017) suggesting both the technical and financial viability of the project.*To view the full report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/W440313I





About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au