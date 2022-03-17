Classic Minerals Limited: Classic's Mining Operations - Approved

Perth, Australia - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) announces a major milestone on its path to gold production.Classic was granted the Mining Lease (M74/249) on 22nd April 2021. The management lodged its Mining Proposal (including Mine Closure Plan) with the Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DMIRS) on the 30th of April 2021. This application has now been approved.Classic can now progress to full scale mining. The Company will provide regular updates as it moves forward.Chairman John Lester said, "The completion of the extensive environmental and social approvals process by the DMIRS is a significant achievement for the Company. Securing the necessary approvals will enable full-scale construction and mining activities to begin.Classic wishes to thank its key staff and consultants who were involved in the approvals process.Special thanks to our manager Jacob Doutch and consultant Matt Holmes of Significant Environmental Services for their outstanding efforts working through this complex approval process. "





About Classic Minerals Limited:



Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





Source:

Classic Minerals Ltd.





Contact:

Classic Minerals Ltd. T: +61-8-6305-0221 E: contact@classicminerals.com.au WWW: www.classicminerals.com.au