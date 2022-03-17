Medaro Spodumene Processing Technology Offers Unique Flexibility

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2022 - Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) ("Medaro" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted organization featuring an innovative spodumene processing technology and a cleantech mineral exploration and mining program, is pleased to report positive results in ongoing efforts to further improve its methods for producing and purifying Li 2 CO 3 (lithium carbonate).

Subsequent to the recent proof of concept announcement of January 13, 2022 and processing milestone news of February 10, 2022, the 99.91% Li 2 CO 3 purity level reported previously has now been extended to 99.98%. In addition, new methods that could lead to production of ≥99.99% pure Li 2 CO 3 have been identified and will be tested in the near future.

The successes recently achieved in Medaro's laboratory testing have prompted a shift in focus toward process optimization and product development work. Accordingly, considerable attention is now being given to preparation of a first provisional patent application that will disclose two similar but distinct methods for processing spodumene concentrates to manufacture high-value Li, Al and SiO 2 materials.



James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., CTO and lead developer of the JV technology advises, "Recent results of our benchtop laboratory test work indicate the likelihood of at least three approaches to processing spodumene concentrates that are clearly superior to all technologies in current commercial application. This is a very positive development which will give Medaro's future technology licensees the ability to choose the specific spodumene processing method that best suits their needs and goals."

Medaro's technical team continues to expand its bench-scale testing with samples of spodumene concentrate provided by current and prospective lithium producers, the aim being to demonstrate the applicability of the Medaro technology to all types and grades of spodumene concentrate from around the globe.



Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro Mining notes, "Our spodumene processing technology continues to provide excellent results and the potential for new opportunities. Our goal was to develop a significantly more cost-effective method for manufacturing commercial grades of spodumene-sourced, high-value Li, Al and SiO 2 materials. With these recent results it appears we may now have not just one but several methods to meet customer objectives. Moreover, by expanding Medaro's portfolio of spodumene processing methods, we are directly enhancing shareholder value for our investors."

About Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY)

Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, which holds options on the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the Cyr South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec and the Yurchison uranium property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through a joint venture with Global Lithium Extraction Technologies. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company's filings available at www.sedar.com.

