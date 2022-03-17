Integra Resources Corp. Intersects Highest-Grade Intercepts to Date at DeLamar Deposit:

Drill results from Sullivan Gulch located at the DeLamar Deposit include:



IDE-22-226



0.54 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 66.42 g/t silver ("Ag") (1.40 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq")) over 12.19 meters ("m") Including 0.99 g/t Au and 293 g/t Ag (4.76 g/t AuEq) over 2.02 m



IDE-22-227



6.76 g/t Au and 309.38 g/t Ag (10.75 g/t AuEq) over 9.14 m Including 104.28 g/t Au and 4,818 g/t Ag (166.28 g/t AuEq) over 0.46 m Including 3.55 g/t Au and 143.55 g/t Ag (5.40 g/t AuEq) over 2.90 m 3.71 g/t Au and 22.73 g/t Ag (4.01 g/t AuEq) over 12.20 m Including 25.54 g/t Au and 88.04 g/t Ag (26.68 g/t AuEq) over 1.52 m 4.94 g/t Au and 269.19 g/t Ag (8.40 g/t AuEq) over 7.02 m Including 7.06 g/t Au and 384.86 g/t Ag (12.01 g/t AuEq) over 4.58 m Including 16.01 g/t Au and 779.00 g/t Ag (26.04 g/t AuEq) over 1.53 m



These drill results were completed as part of an exploration drill program designed to delineate and expand the width of mineralized vein structures at Sullivan Gulch along strike and at depth.

The drill results reported today occur 25 m to 110 m below the southern portion of the proposed Sullivan Gulch Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") pit shell.

An enhanced understanding of the underlying vein system at Sullivan Gulch is being developed and tested to compliment the already large, continuous mineralized zone at Sullivan Gulch, most of which was excluded from the Company's PFS and has the potential to add significant gold-silver mineralization to future studies.

Drilling to date at Sullivan Gulch has delineated a mineralized zone extending over a strike length of 1,000 m with a width of 200 m and a depth of 350 m. Only 550 m of this strike length are included in the PFS pit shell.

Induced Polarization ("IP") Geophysics indicates that the Sullivan Gulch zone could extend a further 900 m south of the southern-most fence of drill holes.

One drill rig is currently on site completing a step-out drill hole at Sullivan Gulch.

To view a video of President and CEO George Salamis discussing the drill results, click on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67EUNpDCH9c



Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill results from a new exploration drill program at the DeLamar Project ("DeLamar" or the "Project"). The drill results announced today are from Sullivan Gulch, a target east-southeast of the DeLamar Deposit. Exploration drilling at Sullivan Gulch has been designed to delineate and expand the width of mineralized vein structures at Sullivan Gulch along strike and at depth. The intercepts released today were rushed at the assay laboratory due to visible veining and strong XRF (X-ray fluorescence) analysis completed onsite. The remaining portions of these drill holes are at the assay laboratory and are expected to be available soon.

"Sullivan Gulch continues to be an exciting target for the Company, typically characterized by long widths of well-distributed mineralization. The drill program underway at Sullivan Gulch currently is designed to test the underlying high-grade gold-silver vein system which has seen limited exploration to date. The drill results announced today from the Sullivan Gulch vein system are the highest-grade intercepts reported to date by the Company at the DeLamar Deposit, suggesting the potential for additional high-grade vein systems at Sullivan Gulch. These drill results, which occur outside the PFS open pit, could further compliment a large, continuous mineralized zone that already extends 1,000 m in the northwest-southeast direction with widths of 200 m and depths of 350 m," noted George Salamis, President and CEO of Integra Resources. "The potential inclusion of additional gold-silver mineralized material from Sullivan Gulch, subject to further optimization work, has the potential to increase future production profiles and mine life at the Project. Today's high-grade drill results, along with drill results released in 2018, 2019, and 2021 from Sullivan Gulch, demonstrate the potential for the underlying high-grade gold-silver vein system to compliment the multiple, consistent runs of more than 100 m grading over 1 g/t AuEq at Sullivan Gulch."

The following table highlights selected intercepts from the Sullivan Gulch drill results announced today:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) g/t Au g/t Ag g/t AuEq IDE-22-226 218.85 231.04 12.19 0.54 66.42 1.40 including 223.11 225.13 2.02 0.99 293 4.76 IDE-22-227 205.13 214.27 9.14 6.76 309.38 10.75 including 207.14 207.60 0.46 104.28 4,818 166.28 including 208.33 211.23 2.90 3.55 143.55 5.40 IDE-22-227 244.75 256.95 12.20 3.71 22.73 4.01 including 253.90 255.42 1.52 25.54 88.04 26.68 IDE-22-227 313.33 320.35 7.02 4.94 269.19 8.40 including 313.33 317.91 4.58 7.06 384.86 12.01 including 313.33 314.86 1.53 16.01 779 26.04

(1) Downhole thickness: true width varies depending on drill hole dip; most drill holes are aimed at intersecting the vein structures close to perpendicular therefore true widths are close to downhole widths (approximately 70% conversion ratio)

(2) Gold equivalent = g Au/t + (g Ag/t ? 77.70)

(3) Intervals reported are uncapped



To view a cross section of Sullivan Gulch, click on the link below:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/sg_cross_section_updated_vuse.pdf

To view a photo of drill core from this News Release, click on the link below:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/sg_drill_core_photo_vuse.pdf

To view a drill plan map of Sullivan Gulch, click on the link below:

https://integraresources.com/site/assets/files/2572/drill_collar_march2022-_dm_vuse.pdf

The mineralization at Sullivan Gulch is largely hosted by porphyritic rhyolite and latite units, capped by a banded rhyolite formation, all of which are of mid-Miocene age. The gold-silver mineralization itself consists of a zone of moderately intense low-sulphidation epithermal veining, clay alteration and related disseminated sulphides (mostly pyrite). Drilling to date at Sullivan Gulch has delineated mineralization extending over a strike length of 1,000 m with a width of 200 m and a depth of 350 m. IP indicates the potential for mineralization to extend a further 900 m to the south of the southern-most drilled section of Sullivan Gulch. Current drilling underway is designed to expand the width, depth, and length along strike of the known vein zone and to explore further for additional, untested veins.

Current Drill Status

The Company currently has 1 drill rig in operation at the DeLamar Project. This drill rig is testing Sullivan Gulch to enhance the geological understanding and to better define high grade vein zones.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedure

Thorough QA/QC protocols are followed on the Project, including insertion of duplicate, blank and standard samples in the assay stream for all drill holes. The samples are submitted directly to American Assay Labs in Reno, Nevada for preparation and analysis. Analysis of gold is performed using fire assay method with atomic absorption (AA) finish on a 1 assay ton aliquot. Gold results over 5 g/t are re-run using a gravimetric finish. Silver analysis is performed using ICP for results up to 100 g/t on a 5-acid digestion, with a fire assay, gravimetric finish for results over 100 g/t silver.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F.AusIMM), Integra's Vice President Exploration of Reno, Nevada, a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Integra Resources

Integra is a development-stage mining company focused on the exploration and de-risking of the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho, USA. Integra is led by the management team from Integra Gold Corp. which successfully grew, developed, and sold the Lamaque Project, in Quebec, for C$600 M in 2017. Since acquiring the DeLamar Project, which includes the adjacent DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver Deposits, in late 2017, the Company has demonstrated significant resource growth and conversion while providing a robust economic study in its maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Company is currently focused on resource growth through brownfield and greenfield exploration and the completion of an independent technical report for the PFS on the DeLamar Project announced on February 9, 2022. The independent technical report prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101 will be available under the Company's SEDAR profile within 45 days of the PFS news.

