Trifecta Gold Announces Changes to Management and Board

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2022 - Trifecta Gold Ltd. (TSX.V:TG) ("Trifecta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Quinn Martin as Chief Financial Officer, to replace Mr. Larry Donaldson effective March 16, 2022. Trifecta also announces Mr. Bruce Kenway's retirement from the Board of Directors effective March 16, 2022.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Larry and Bruce for their service and guidance since formation of the Company," states Richard Drechsler, President and CEO. The departures of Messrs. Donaldson and Kenway are part of a planned transition at the Company, and both have agreed to continue in advisory roles.

Mr. Quinn Martin is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with over 16 years experience working with public companies in a variety of sectors. He currently provides CFO services to reporting issuers working in the mineral resource sector, and also provides financial reporting consultancy services to numerous public companies in varying industries on Canadian Exchanges. Previously, Mr. Martin had spent 13 years working in assurance services for public companies at Davidson & Company LLP, where he was a Principal until his departure in 2018. He obtained his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree at Thompson Rivers University in 2005 and received his Chartered Accountant (CPA) designation in 2009. Mr. Martin is currently a Principal at Donaldson Brohman Martin CPA Inc.

Independent Director Ms. Rachele Gordon will succeed Mr. Kenway as chair of Trifecta's Audit Committee.

Under the Company's Incentive Stock Option Plan, Trifecta has granted Mr. Martin 250,000 incentive stock options at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of five years. These options are subject to vesting provisions under which 25% of the options will vest at the conclusion of each three months during the first year of the exercise period.

About Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Trifecta is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration company dedicated to increasing shareholder value through the discovery and development of 100% held gold projects in Yukon and Nevada. Drilling is ongoing at its Yuge Gold Project, located in northern Nevada, where multiple broad zones of gold mineralization have been identified near historical high-grade mines. The Company's Eureka Project hosts an 8 x 2.5 kilometre belt of surface showings and anomalous gold-in-soil that straddle the headwaters of two of the most productive placer creeks in Yukon's southern Klondike Goldfields.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Richard Drechsler"

President and CEO

For further information concerning Trifecta or its various exploration projects please visit www.trifectagold.com or contact:

Corporate Information

Trifecta Gold Ltd.

Richard Drechsler

President and CEO

Tel: (604) 687-2522 ext. 262

Thisnews release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Trifecta Gold Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693414/Trifecta-Gold-Announces-Changes-to-Management-and-Board