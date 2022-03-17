Surge Copper Intersects High Grade at Berg including 132 m of 0.83% CuEq followed by 71 m of 0.65% CuEq with the Hole Ending in Mineralization

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2022 - Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) ("Surge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce complete assay results for 4 holes from the Berg Deposit located on the Berg Property in British Columbia. The Company has a right to earn a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. The Company completed 9 drill holes at Berg in 2021. Results from the first 3 holes were released on March 8, 2022, and results from 2 additional holes are pending.

Highlights

Hole BRG21-237 intersected 132 metres grading 0.83% copper equivalent from 34 metres downhole within the main chalcocite blanket, followed by 71 metres grading 0.65% copper equivalent from 184 metres downhole, with the hole ending in mineralization

Hole BRG21-238 intersected 144 metres grading 0.60% copper equivalent from 24 metres downhole depth including 100 metres grading 0.74% copper equivalent associated with chalcocite blanket

Hole BRG21-239 intersected 223 metres grading 0.58% copper equivalent from 20 metres downhole depth including 38 metres grading 0.89% copper equivalent associated with chalcocite blanket, with the hole ending in mineralization

Drilling on section A-A' defines a strongly mineralized zone on the northeast side of the Berg deposit that is 400 metres wide and up to 400 metres thick. This zone is capped by a higher-grade near-surface chalcocite blanket 400 metres wide and up to 125 metres thick

Drill holes BRG21-237 through 240 contained in this release were all drilled in the northeastern portion of the Berg Deposit, and complete the drilling from 2021 on the A-A' section. These holes were designed to test the expansion potential of the near-surface high-grade mineralization in this area, as well as to fill in data gaps within areas of lower drill density and provide fresh material for advanced metallurgical testwork.

Details of Holes BRG21-237 to 240

Assay results have been received for holes BRG21-237 to 240 all located in the northeast part of the Berg deposits along cross section A-A'. Hole BRG21-237 was angled toward the Berg Intrusion and encountered leached cap from the start of bedrock to 34 metres downhole. The chalcocite enrichment blanket was encountered from 34 to 166 metres downhole returning 132 metres grading 0.56% copper, 0.047% molybdenum, and 7.6 g/t silver (0.83% copper equivalent). This was followed by 18 metres of weakly mineralized late porphyry dike from 166 to 184 metres, then 71 metres grading 0.32% copper, 0.077% molybdenum, and 5.1 g/t silver (0.65% copper equivalent) to the end of the hole at 255 metres.

Hole BRG21-238 was angled away from the Berg Intrusion and encountered 18 metres of leached cap from 6 to 24 metres downhole. The hole returned 144 metres grading 0.47% copper, 0.014% molybdenum, and 5.1 g/t silver (0.60% copper equivalent) from 24 to 168 metres depth, including 100 metres of chalcocite blanket grading 0.59% copper, 0.016% molybdenum, and 6.2 g/t silver (0.74% copper equivalent) from 26 to 126 metres downhole.

BRG21-239 was a vertical hole that encountered leached cap from 6 to 20 metres depth followed by 223 metres grading 0.42% copper, 0.022% molybdenum, and 5.4 g/t silver (0.58% copper equivalent) from 20 metres to the end of the hole at 243 metres depth. The hole includes 114 metres grading 0.51% copper, 0.025% molybdenum, and 5.7 g/t silver (0.68% copper equivalent) from 76 to 190 metres depth which partially incorporates the chalcocite blanket.

BRG21-240 was angled away from the Berg Intrusion and tested the far northeast side of the deposit where chalcocite blanket development and hypogene copper and molybdenum grades decrease. The hole defines the width of the mineralized zone on the northeast side of the Berg Intrusion on section A-A' to be 400 metres. The thickness of the mineralized zone increases toward the Berg central intrusive stock where the zone is over 400 metres thick as shown on section A-A' and likely entends considerably deeper along the near-vertical contacts of the Berg Intrusion.

Summary of Significant Assay Results for Berg Holes BRG21-237 to 240 Drill Hole From

(m) To (m) Width (m)1 CuEq (%)2 Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag

(g/t) Comments BRG21-237 34 166 132 0.83 0.56 0.047 0.05 7.6 Chalcocite

blanket BRG21-237 184 255 EOH 71 0.65 0.32 0.077 0.03 5.1

BRG21-238 24 168 144 0.60 0.47 0.014 0.04 5.1

including 26 126 100 0.74 0.59 0.016 0.05 6.2 Chalcocite

blanket BRG21-239 20 243 EOH 223 0.58 0.42 0.022 0.04 5.4

including 76 190 114 0.68 0.51 0.025 0.05 5.7

including 76 114 38 0.89 0.67 0.032 0.05 8.2 Chalcocite

blanket BRG21-240 14 96 82 0.29 0.22 0.006 0.03 3.1 Chalcocite

blanket including 26 44 18 0.38 0.31 0.003 0.04 2.7

Width refers to drill hole intercepts; true widths have not been determined.

CuEq (copper equivalent) has been used to express the combined value of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver as a percentage of copper, and is provided for illustrative purposes only and to provide ease of comparison. No allowances have been made for recovery losses that may occur should mining eventually result. Calculations use metal prices of US$3.50/lb copper, US$1,800/oz gold, US$12/lb molybdenum, and US$22/oz silver, using the formula CuEq % = Cu % + (Au g/t x 0.750) + (Mo % x 3.43) + (Ag g/t x 0.0092).

Quality Control

All drill core is logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS Geochemistry in Kamloops, British Columbia for analysis (which is ISO/IEC 17025 accredited), while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 33 additional elements are analyzed by Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Duplicate samples, blanks, and certified standards are included with every sample batch and then checked to ensure proper quality assurance and quality control.

Qualified Person

Dr. Shane Ebert P.Geo., is the Qualified Person for the Ootsa and Berg projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

Upcoming Catalysts

The Company anticipates updating the market on results from the following activities:

Drill results from 2 drill holes from 2021 Berg drill program

Resource update for the Ootsa project

Inversion and targeting results from regional airborne geophysics, and update on regional exploration pipeline

Results from the West Seel metallurgical testwork program

About Surge Copper Corp.

The Company owns a 100% interest in the Ootsa Property, an advanced stage exploration project containing the East Seel, West Seel and Ox porphyry deposits located adjacent to the open pit Huckleberry Copper Mine, owned by Imperial Metals. The Ootsa Property contains pit constrained NI 43-101 compliant resources of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories.

The Company is also earning into a 70% interest in the Berg Property from Centerra Gold. Berg is a large, advanced stage exploration project located 28 km northwest of the Ootsa deposits. Berg contains pit constrained 43-101 compliant resources of copper, molybdenum, and silver in the Measured and Indicated categories. Combined, the adjacent Ootsa and Berg properties give Surge a dominant land position in the Ootsa-Huckleberry-Berg district and control over four advanced porphyry deposits.

