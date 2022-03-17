TinOne Appoints Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to Technical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, March 17, 2022 - TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) ("TinOne" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Paul Matysek and Craig Parry to the Company's Technical Advisory Board.

Mr. Matysek and Mr. Parry will join Dr. Stuart Smith and Dr. Scott Halley on the Technical Advisory Board and will provide TinOne's executive team and board of directors with insight and recommendations on project development and strategic goals as the Company prepares to commence field work at its Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects in Tasmania, Australia.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome Paul and Craig as the latest members of TinOne's Technical Advisory Board," commented Chris Donaldson, TinOne's Executive Chairman. "Paul and Craig each bring with them decades of experience in exploration and project development and have proven track records of success in capital markets and creating shareholder value. The newly formed Technical Advisory Board will be a tremendous asset to TinOne as we prepare to undertake aggressive exploration programs at our Great Pyramid and Aberfoyle tin projects."

Paul Matysek

Paul Matysek is a geologist/geochemist by training, a successful alpha entrepreneur and consistent creator of shareholder value with over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. Since 2004, as either CEO or Executive Chairman, Mr. Matysek has sold six publicly listed mineral exploration and development companies, in aggregate worth over $2.5 billion.

Most recently in June 2021, as Chief Executive Officer, he sold Gold X Mining Corp. to Gran Colombia Gold Corp. for over $250 million in an all-share transaction. In March 2018, as Executive Chairman, he sold Lithium X Energy Corp. to Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited for $265 million in cash. Earlier, in July 2016, Mr. Matysek, as President and CEO, sold Goldrock Mines Corp. to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. He was also previously CEO of Lithium One Inc., which merged with Galaxy Resources Ltd. of Australia to create a multi-billion-dollar integrated lithium company. He served as CEO of Potash One Inc., which was acquired by K+S Ag for $434-million cash in a friendly takeover in 2011. Mr. Matysek was also the co-founder and CEO of Energy Metals Corp., a uranium company that grew from a market capitalization of $10 million in 2004 to approximately $1.8 billion when sold in 2007.

Craig Parry

Craig Parry has over 20 years in the resources sector, and is a co-founder and Partner of Inventa Capital, a private natural resource investment company. In addition to being a Partner of Inventa Capital, Craig is the Chairman of Vizsla Silver, Skeena Resources, and is a General Partner of EMR Capital and a former senior advisor to the fund.

Prior to Inventa Capital, Craig was a co-founder and founding director of NexGen Energy and was co-founder of IsoEnergy as its President, CEO and Director until 2021. He was a co-founder of the Tigers Realm Group and was appointed to the Boards of Tigers Realm Minerals and Tigers Realm Metals in 2011 and appointed CEO of Tigers Realm Coal in 2012. Craig, as an exploration and business development geologist, was responsible for the business development activities of the Tigers Realm Group since inception in 2008.

Prior to joining Tigers Realm, Craig was the Business Development Manager for G-Resources Limited responsible for mergers and acquisitions and Principal Geologist - New Business at Oxiana Limited responsible for strategy and business development initiatives in bulk and energy commodities. At Rio Tinto, Craig led exploration programs for iron ore, copper, diamonds, coal and bauxite in Australia, Asia and South America and was Principal Geologist for the Kintyre Uranium project pre-feasibility study. Craig holds an Honours Degree in Geology and is a Member of the AusIMM.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 175,000 incentive stock options to a director and a consultant of the Company. The incentive stock options will vest over a period of three years, have an exercise price of $0.27 per share, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant. The options were granted pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan and are subject to regulatory approval.

About TinOne

TinOne is a TSX Venture listed Canadian public company with a high-quality portfolio of tin and gold projects in the Tier 1 mining jurisdictions of Tasmania and New South Wales, Australia. The Company is focussed on advancing its highly prospective portfolio through aggressive exploration programs.

