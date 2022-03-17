Further Significant Intercepts from Diba & Lakanfla Gold Project in Western Mali

17 March 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS), (TSXV:ALTS), (OTC:ALTUF) announces further significant gold intersections from reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at the Company's 100% owned, 105 square kilometre ("km2") Diba & Lakanfla gold project ("Diba & Lakanfla" or the "Project") in western Mali. The Lakanfla licence is located approximately 5 kilometres ("km") east of the Company's Diba licence. Both licences host numerous gold prospects, including a shallow-dipping, near-surface gold deposit (the "Diba Deposit").

Highlights:

RC drilling completed at 100% owned Diba Lakanfla in western Mali

Latest intersections from the Lakanfla Central prospect include (not true widths): 0.90 grams per tonne (g/t") Au over 66 metres ("") from 41m 1.32 g/t Au over 26m from 85m 2.21 g/t Au over 12m from 137m 4.37 g/t Au over 6m from 32m

Latest intersections from the Diba NW prospect include (not true widths): 1.81 g/t Au over 10m from 256m 0.60 g/t Au over 23m from 154m

Programme designed to generate an updated Project Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE")

MRE to be integrated into an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA")

trategically located in a world-famous gold belt that hosts numerous open-pit mines

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are pleased to report on the further encouraging drilling intersections from the Diba & Lakanfla gold project in western Mali. RC results include 1.32 g/t Au over 26m from 85m and 0.90 g/t Au over 66m from 41m (not true widths) from the Lakanfla Central prospect. These results extend the mineralised strike of Lakanfla Central by approximately 200m to approximately 750m, with mineralisation remaining open to the northeast and at depth. The latest results confirm the presence of a broad gold mineralised package at Lakanfla Central, from which we recently reported an intersection of 1.23 g/t Au over 127m from 21m (not true width).

"Lakanfla Central is hosted within a large porphyritic granite and is one of at least four priority prospects at Lakanfla, where gold mineralisation is often associated with sub-vertical and brecciated structures. Lakanfla hosts a number of zones of intense hard rock artisanal gold workings. Historical results from drilling at the Lakanfla licence include 5.10 g/t Au over 26m, 4.31 g/t over 18m and 1.02 g/t Au over 60m (not true widths).

"Lakanfla is located approximately 5km east of the Diba licence, which hosts the Diba Deposit and the Diba NW prospects. The results from the now completed drilling programme at Diba & Lakanfla will feed into an updated independent MRE and PEA for the Project. We look forward to updating shareholders on the results of these studies in due course."

Diba & Lakanfla Project: Drilling Programme

The 11,832m drilling programme at the Project has been completed by Capital Drilling Limited and comprised 1,359m of diamond drilling ("DD"), 1,433m of air core ("AC") and 9,040m of RC drilling.

The most recent and final phase of drilling at Lakanfla comprised 3,848m of RC, testing a number of targets which could potentially contribute to a maiden MRE including:

Lakanfla Central Prospect

Twenty holes for a total of 3,283m were drilled

The prospect comprises a series of mineralised breccias within an altered granodiorite host with surrounding carbonate metasediments

Drilling targeted the prospect at depth and tested potential on strike extensions

Zone 3 Prospect

Three holes for a total of 390m were drilled

The prospect hosts mineralised breccia at surface and artisanal workings

Drilling tested the strike potential of the prospect

Zone 4 Prospect

Two holes for a total of 175m were drilled in addition to a programme of trenching

The prospect hosts a number of high-grade gold in soil anomalies

Drilling was undertaken to test strike potential

Diba & Lakanfla Project: Drilling Results

All assay results have now been received from the current programme at Diba & Lakanfla (see Table 1). The holes were drilled at between -50 to -70 degrees inclination and range between approximately 75m to 315m in length. The drilling was orientated perpendicular to the interpreted structural orientation at Diba & Lakanfla.

Table 1: Drill intersections from recent programme at Diba & Lakanfla

Hole ID Target End of Hole (m) From (m) To (m) Intersection (m) Grade (g/t Au) 22KSRC-157 Diba North-West 108.00 10.00 11.00 1.00 1.44 22KSRC-157 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.64 22KSRC-158 Diba North-West 215.00 40.00 44.00 4.00 0.54 22KSRC-158 59.00 61.00 2.00 1.52 22KSRC-158 69.00 70.00 1.00 0.78 22KSRC-158 74.00 77.00 3.00 0.50 22KSRC-158 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.73 22KSRC-158 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.60 22KSRC-158 138.00 140.00 2.00 1.23 22KSRC-158 144.00 145.00 1.00 0.59 22KSRC-158 149.00 150.00 1.00 0.53 22KSRC-159 Diba North-West 250.00 30.00 31.00 1.00 0.54 22KSRC-159 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.59 22KSRC-159 82.00 83.00 1.00 0.65 22KSRC-159 154.00 177.00 23.00 0.60 22KSRC-159 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.53 22KSRC-159 214.00 215.00 1.00 0.54 22KSRC-159 227.00 228.00 1.00 0.62 22KSRC-160 Diba Deposit (outside of MRE) 315.00 84.00 85.00 1.00 1.13 22KSRC-160 102.00 103.00 1.00 0.97 22KSRC-160 151.00 153.00 2.00 2.72 22KSRC-160 170.00 172.00 2.00 0.59 22KSRC-160 194.00 195.00 1.00 0.88 22KSRC-160 216.00 217.00 1.00 0.87 22KSRC-160 228.00 229.00 1.00 1.47 22KSRC-160 250.00 251.00 1.00 0.65 22KSRC-160 265.00 269.00 4.00 0.70 22KSRC-160 278.00 279.00 1.00 0.96 22KSRC-161 Diba Deposit (outside of MRE) 307.85 162.00 163.00 1.00 1.48 22KSRC-161 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.56 22KSRC-161 181.00 182.00 1.00 0.93 22KSRC-161 190.00 193.00 3.00 3.30 22KSRC-161 197.00 198.00 1.00 0.88 22KSRC-161 229.00 231.00 2.00 0.55 22KSRC-161 243.00 247.00 4.00 0.53 22KSRC-161 250.00 251.00 1.00 0.51 22KSRC-161 256.00 266.00 10.00 1.81 22KSRC-161 274.00 275.00 1.00 0.52 22KSRC-161 290.00 291.00 1.00 2.23 22KSRC-162 Diba Deposit (outside of MRE) 250.00 118.00 122.00 4.00 0.51 22KSRC-162 154.00 155.00 1.00 1.15 22KSRC-162 166.00 169.00 3.00 2.00 22KSRC-162 192.00 193.00 1.00 0.77 22KSRC-162 197.00 198.00 1.00 1.31 22KSRC-162 219.00 220.00 1.00 0.59 22KSRC-162 229.00 230.00 1.00 1.42 22KSRC-163 Diba Deposit (outside of MRE) 100.00 no significant intersections 22KSRC-164 Diba Deposit (outside of MRE) 150.00 12.00 14.00 2.00 0.71 22KSRC-164 21.00 22.00 1.00 0.63 22KSRC-164 42.00 43.00 1.00 0.58 22KSRC-164 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.65 22KSRC-164 98.00 99.00 1.00 0.61 22KSRC-164 103.00 104.00 1.00 0.56 22KSRC-164 126.00 127.00 1.00 0.69 22KSRC-164 140.00 141.00 1.00 0.84 22LKRC-002 Lakanfla Zone 3 130.00 129.00 130.00 1.00 0.58 22LKRC-003 Lakanfla Zone 3 130.00 no significant intersections 22LKRC-004 Lakanfla Zone 3 130.00 no significant intersections 22LKRC-005 Lakanfla Central 123.00 37.00 38.00 1.00 0.93 22LKRC-006 Lakanfla Central 105.00 24.00 25.00 1.00 1.09 22LKRC-006 64.00 65.00 1.00 0.61 22LKRC-007 Lakanfla Central 120.00 18.00 19.00 1.00 0.57 22LKRC-007 28.00 29.00 1.00 0.67 22LKRC-007 76.00 77.00 1.00 0.54 22LKRC-008 Lakanfla Central 150.00 20.00 24.00 4.00 0.52 22LKRC-008 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.68 22LKRC-009 Lakanfla Central 250.00 14.00 16.00 2.00 0.53 22LKRC-009 200.00 201.00 1.00 5.06 22LKRC-009 208.00 228.00 20.00 0.90 22LKRC-009 233.00 248.00 15.00 0.72 22LKRC-010 Lakanfla Central 150.00 3.00 4.00 1.00 0.59 22LKRC-010 12.00 19.00 7.00 2.78 22LKRC-010 45.00 46.00 1.00 1.62 22LKRC-010 52.00 53.00 1.00 0.65 22LKRC-010 66.00 71.00 5.00 0.74 Including: 69.00 71.00 2.00 1.27 22LKRC-010 75.00 76.00 1.00 1.07 22LKRC-010 80.00 85.00 5.00 1.03 22LKRC-010 133.00 134.00 1.00 0.58 22LKRC-011 Lakanfla Central 150.00 17.00 26.00 9.00 0.79 22LKRC-011 33.00 34.00 1.00 0.59 22LKRC-011 39.00 41.00 2.00 0.60 22LKRC-011 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.84 22LKRC-011 73.00 74.00 1.00 1.20 22LKRC-011 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.66 22LKRC-011 90.00 91.00 1.00 6.65 22LKRC-011 111.00 117.00 6.00 0.90 Including: 112.00 114.00 2.00 1.64 22LKRC-012 Lakanfla Central 150.00 45.00 46.00 1.00 4.59 22LKRC-012 61.00 63.00 2.00 0.73 22LKRC-012 67.00 76.00 9.00 2.30 Including: 73.00 75.00 2.00 8.53 22LKRC-012 80.00 81.00 1.00 0.80 22LKRC-012 101.00 102.00 1.00 0.69 22LKRC-012 128.00 129.00 1.00 1.44 22LKRC-013 Lakanfla Central 150.00 no significant intersections 22LKRC-014 Lakanfla Central 150.00 no significant intersections 22LKRC-015 Lakanfla Central 150.00 28.00 32.00 4.00 1.03 22LKRC-015 87.00 88.00 1.00 0.81 22LKRC-015 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.61 22LKRC-015 101.00 103.00 2.00 0.67 22LKRC-015 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.60 22LKRC-015 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.52 22LKRC-016 Lakanfla Central 150.00 91.00 93.00 2.00 0.61 22LKRC-016 137.00 149.00 12.00 2.21 22LKRC-017 Lakanfla Central 150.00 no significant intersections 22LKRC-018 Lakanfla Central 150.00 no significant intersections 22LKRC-019 Lakanfla Zone 4 75.00 12.00 13.00 1.00 0.85 22LKRC-020 Lakanfla Zone 4 100.00 17.00 18.00 1.00 0.60 22LKRC-020 47.00 49.00 2.00 1.65 22LKRC-020 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.53 22LKRC-020 88.00 100.00 12.00 0.82 22LKRC-021 Lakanfla Central 200.00 13.00 23.00 10.00 1.22 22LKRC-021 32.00 38.00 6.00 4.37 Including: 33.00 35.00 2.00 9.18 22LKRC-021 43.00 44.00 1.00 2.94 22LKRC-021 50.00 61.00 11.00 0.85 22LKRC-021 81.00 83.00 2.00 0.72 22LKRC-021 96.00 101.00 5.00 2.39 22LKRC-021 159.00 160.00 1.00 0.68 22LKRC-021 183.00 184.00 1.00 0.91 22LKRC-022 Lakanfla Central 200.00 7.00 8.00 1.00 1.00 22LKRC-022 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.73 22LKRC-022 41.00 107.00 66.00 0.90 22LKRC-022 122.00 123.00 1.00 2.51 22LKRC-022 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.61 22LKRC-022 177.00 179.00 2.00 0.58 22LKRC-023 Lakanfla Central 200.00 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.54 22LKRC-023 23.00 24.00 1.00 0.54 22LKRC-023 30.00 31.00 1.00 0.70 22LKRC-023 35.00 40.00 5.00 0.52 22LKRC-023 44.00 45.00 1.00 0.62 22LKRC-023 46.00 47.00 1.00 0.51 22LKRC-023 50.00 51.00 1.00 0.68 22LKRC-024 Lakanfla Central 200.00 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.73 22LKRC-025 Lakanfla Central 220.00 8.00 25.00 17.00 0.61 22LKRC-025 30.00 32.00 2.00 0.65 22LKRC-025 53.00 54.00 1.00 0.58 22LKRC-025 65.00 66.00 1.00 0.54 22LKRC-025 85.00 111.00 26.00 1.32 22LKRC-025 115.00 137.00 22.00 0.75 22LKRC-025 215.00 216.00 1.00 0.52

Notes:

Intersections based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and ? 3m consecutive internal waste Intersections are down-the-hole and do not represent true widths of mineralisation Table shows uncapped grades Estimated true width for the holes is from 75% to 100% of the intercept width

Illustrations

The following figures relate to the disclosures in this announcement and are visible in the version of this announcement on the Company's website (www.altus-strategies.com), or in PDF format by following this link: https://altus-strategies.com/site/assets/files/5446/altus_nr_-_lakanfla_17_march_2022.pdf

Location of the Diba Lakanfla gold project in western Mali is shown in Figure 1.

Location of the key prospects at the Diba Lakanfla gold project is shown in Figure 2.

Plan of the Lakanfla licence is shown in Figure 3.

Cross section of the Lakanfla Central prospect is shown in Figure 4.

Selection of photos from Diba Lakanfla is shown in Figure 5.

Figure 1: Location of the Diba & Lakanfla gold project in western Mali









Figure 2

: Location of the key prospects at the Diba & Lakanfla gold project

Figure 3: Plan of the Lakanfla licence





Figure 4: Cross section of the Lakanfla Central prospect





Figure 5: Selection of photos from Diba & Lakanfla





Diba Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

The Diba licence forms part of Diba & Lakanfla and hosts a deposit for which an MRE of 217,000 ounces at 1.39 g/t Au (Indicated) and 187,000 ounces at 1.06 g/t Au (Inferred) in both oxide and fresh domains has been made, as set out in Table 2. The MRE was previously reported by the Company on 6 July 2020 (see Altus' news release titled "Significant Gold Resource at Diba Project, Western Mali"). The Diba Deposit remains open down-dip.

Table 2: Diba Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

Domain Indicated Inferred Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t) Contained gold (oz) Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t) Contained gold (oz) Oxide 3,900,000 1.46 183,100 939,000 1.10 33,200 Fresh 934,000 1.12 33,600 4,540,000 1.05 153,300 Total 4,834,000 1.39 217,000 5,479,000 1.06 187,000

Notes:

The MRE has an effective date of 6 July 2020.

The Mineral Resources in the MRE are classified according to the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines", dated 29 November 2019, and CIM "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves", dated 10 May 2014.

Mineral Resources are reported within a pit shell and are reported to a base-case cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold.

The quantity and grade of Inferred Resources in the MRE are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as an Indicated or Measured Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Resource category.

Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The MRE may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. Altus is not currently aware of any such issues.

All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes ("). Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Tonnages are rounded to 1,000t and gold to 1,000oz in the totals as this is an estimate

Altus is the operator and 100% owner of the Diba and Lakanfla licences

Diba & Lakanfla: Location

The 81km2 Diba licence (Korali Sud) and the 24km2 Lakanfla licence are located 5km apart in the Kayes region of western Mali, approximately 450km northwest of the capital city of Bamako. Diba & Lakanfla is located adjacent to the multi-million ounce Sadiola gold mine licence and 35km south of the multi-million ounce Yatela former gold mine, both acquired by Allied Gold Corporation from the previous operators AngloGold Ashanti (JSE: ANG, NYSE: AU and ASX: AGG) and IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG and NYSE: IAG). Mineralisation hosted on these mines is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted at Diba & Lakanfla.

Diba & Lakanfla: Geology & Mineralisation

Diba Licence

Mineralisation at the Diba Deposit on the Diba licence is sediment-hosted within a series of stacked quartz lenses, typically between 20m and 40m thick. The lenses are shallow-dipping at approximately 30 degrees angled to the east/east-southeast. The Diba Deposit is considered to be controlled by a number of northwest and northeast orientated structures, with gold occurring as fine-grained disseminations in localised high-grade, calcite-quartz veinlets. Alteration at the Diba Deposit is typically albite-hematite+/-pyrite, although pyrite content is generally very low (<1%). The weathering profile at the Diba Deposit is estimated to be up to 70m vertical depth, resulting in extensive oxidation from surface. The oxide gold mineralisation at the Diba Deposit is predominantly found in saprolite within 50m of surface and across a compact 700m x 700m area.

Lakanfla Licence

The Lakanfla licence hosts a significant number of active and historic artisanal gold workings coincident with significant geochemical and gravity anomalies. The workings surround the Kantela granodiorite intrusion and cover an area of approximately 900m x 500m. The gold mineralisation at Lakanfla is typically hosted within breccia zones which cut the granodiorite and surrounding carbonate metasediments. Drilling by the Company has intersected 1.23 g/t Au over 127m (not true widths) at the Lakanfla Central prospect, while historic intersections by previous operators include 9.78 g/t Au over 12m and 5.20 g/t Au over 16m (not true widths) as well as having intersected voids and unconsolidated sand from 165-171m depth. The Company has not verified the historic drilling data at the Lakanfla licence.

QAQC

All drilling samples are collected by the Company following industry best practices with an appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards), blanks and duplicates inserted to ensure an effective Quality Assurance Quality Control "QAQC" regime. RC samples are collected at 1m intervals with representative samples split at the site. Half core DD samples are collected at between 0.5m and 1.5m intervals based on lithological and mineralisation boundaries. Samples from the Project are sent for analysis at SGS SARL (Bamako, Mali) by fire assay technique FAE505. All standard, blanks and duplicates from results discussed in this release have been reviewed and no significant issues with the data have been identified.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and NI 43-101.

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:

For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

Glossary of Terms

"AC" means air core drilling

"Au" means gold

"DD" means diamond drilling

"g" means grams

"g/t" means grams per tonne

"grade(s)" means the quantity of ore or metal in a specified quantity of rock

"km" means kilometres

"m" means metres

"MRE" means Mineral Resource Estimate

"NI 43-101" means National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators

"oz" means ounces

"PEA" means Preliminary Economic Assessment

"QAQC" means Quality Assurance Quality Control

"Qualified Person" means a person that has the education, skills and professional credentials to qualify as a qualified person under NI 43-101

"RAB" means rotary air blast drilling

"RC" means reverse circulation drilling

"t" means a metric tonne

