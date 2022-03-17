Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Five Tons of Carbon Carrying Gold and Silver Have Been Shipped for Processing and Refining

PHOENIX, March 17, 2022 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today it has shipped approximately five tons of carbon that carried the Gold and Silver to Metals Research in Kimberly, Idaho for final processing of the minerals. The process is expected to take 7-10 days, then the ore will be sent to Metalor for refining.



The leach has been running 24/7 and continues as crushed rock and leach material are loaded onto the pad. This will be the first delivery of processed ore for 2022 and is expected to have bi-monthly deliveries for refining ore.

The Bonanza Mine properly includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant potential for gold and silver production in multiple phases moving forward. The Bonanza Mine is located where the Prolific Walker Lane and the Sonoran Geosyncline overlap with likely extensions of Carlin Trend and Mesquite-style mineralization generating Arizona's biggest richest deposits.

Please view video on YouTube: https://youtu.be/m6ad1l_0mug

Tombstone Exploration Corp. is a gold, silver and copper exploration & mining company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value through focused exploration, testing and development of high-quality mineral targets in the prolific mineral producing areas in the Southwest United States. This goal will be achieved through the application of the best mineral exploration practices and techniques available, including the adherence to the highest possible standards of corporate responsibility, governance and conduct.

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Tombstone Exploration Corp., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are Tombstone Exploration Corp.'s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Tombstone Exploration Corp.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

