Aggressive 2022 Exploration Campaign Planned for Indata Copper-Gold Project

Vancouver, March 17, 2022 - Eastfield Resources Ltd. (TSXV:ETF) (OTC:ETFLF) is pleased to announce plans for an aggressive 2022 exploration program by optionee Alpha Copper Corp. (TSXV:ALCU) at its Indata Copper Gold Project in British Columbia.

The Indata claim area encompasses 3,189 hectares (7,880 acres) located 230 kilometers northwest of the City of Prince George and immediately south of the Stardust-Kwanika Project owned by Northwest Copper Corp. The entire project has been permitted for drilling and while these important approvals ensure the upcoming program will predominantly involve drilling, it will also include new grid work and excavator trenching to assist in developing future drill targets.

A drill contract to complete a minimum of 3,000 meters has been signed with Paradigm Drilling Ltd. Six of the proposed 2022 drill holes will be drilled in the Lake Copper Target where previous drill intercepts in the northern portion include DDH98-4 with 0.20% copper over 148 metres including 0.37% copper over 24 metres at the bottom of the hole and includes a trench excavated during road construction that averaged 0.37% copper over 75 meters (no holes have yet been drilled in the southern area of the target).

Three holes are also proposed to assess other untested induced polarization targets indicated in surveys completed in 2010 and 2011. Work is also planned for the Quarry Copper Target identified in 2019 where logging road construction exposed mineralization including a select grab sample that returned 3.64% copper and 5.95 g/t gold.

Alpha Copper Corp. has an option to earn a 60% interest In the Indata Project from Eastfield Resources Ltd. by paying $400,000 (cash and/or shares) and completing $2,000,000 in exploration before June 20, 2023.

The project is situated in a complex geological setting along the Pinchi Fault, a major structure separating the oceanic derived Cache Creek Terrane to the west from the volcanic island arc-derived Quesnel Terrane to the east. Two types of mineralization have historically been explored for at Indata: gold-silver veins and porphyry style copper mineralization. Gold vein drill intercepts have included results up to 47.26 g/t gold over 4.0 meters. The property includes three porphyry copper targets with the largest, the Lake Zone, measuring 500 to 1,000 meters in width and along strike for at least 1,500 meters. An initial budget of $750,000 has been set.

Alpha Copper CEO, Mr. Darryl Jones advises, "We intend to move quickly to get boots on the ground and get the drills turning. This project offers several favourable historic features and results, and we are keen to build an accurate overview of the asset and its potential. With the increased adoption of electric vehicles and increasing uncertainty in the global metals markets, we think the time is right to do whatever is necessary to develop high value domestic mineral reserves. Our partners, stakeholders and investors expect us to act swiftly, and we are happy to act aggressively in response."

This news release has been reviewed by J.W. Morton P.Geo who is the Qualified Person within the context of NI43-101 and who takes responsibility for its technical content.

J.W. Morton, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Contact: (604) 681-7913 or Toll Free: 888-656-6611

About Eastfield Resources:

Eastfield Resources is a well-funded Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metal and copper deposits. Eastfield currently has six mineral projects located in British Columbia of which three are currently optioned to third parties. Eastfield also holds a strategic position in Consolidated Woodjam Copper consisting of approximately 9.5% of its outstanding shares.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.eastfieldresources.com.

