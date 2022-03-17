CSE Bulletin: Fundamental Change - Mansa Exploration Inc./Voltage Metals Corp

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 mars/March 2022) - The common shares of Voltage Metals Corp., previously listed as Mansa Exploration Inc., (MANS) have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Voltage Metals Corp., principal business activities include the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets located in British Columbia, Newfoundland, and Ontario, Canada. The principal business carried on and intended to be carried on by the Issuer during the forthcoming 12-month period is the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of its St. Laurent Property, Wheeler Property and Skyfire Property.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Voltage Metals Corp., précédemment cotée sous le nom de Mansa Exploration Inc., (MANS) ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Voltage Metals Corp., dont les principales activités commerciales comprennent l'acquisition et l'exploration d'actifs miniers situés en Colombie-Britannique, à Terre-Neuve et en Ontario, au Canada. Les principales activités exercées et destinées à être exercées par l'émetteur au cours de la prochaine période de 12 mois sont l'acquisition, l'exploration et, si cela est justifié, le développement de sa propriété St. Laurent, de sa propriété Wheeler et de sa propriété Skyfire.

Issuer/Émetteur: Voltage Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): VOLT Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 82 796 844 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 5 529 420 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 92872C 10 5 ISIN: CA 92872C 10 5 9 OLD CUSIP/ISIN: 56419B201/CA56419B2012 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 18 mars/March 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Capital Transfer Agency

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for VOLT. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.