Orla Mining Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results And Provides Camino Rojo Operations Update

VANCOUVER, March 18, 2022 - Orla Mining Ltd. (TSX: OLA) (NYSE: ORLA) ("Orla" or the "Company") today announces the results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

(All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

HIGHLIGHTS:

The Camino Rojo Oxide Mine poured first gold on December 13, 2021. Gold production totalled 2,422 ounces in 2021 and totaled 15,934 ounces for the first two months of 2022 ending February 28.

The Company released 2022 guidance in February with gold production of 90,000 to 100,000 ounces and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") of $600 to $700 per ounce of gold sold 1 . The Company is targeting the declaration of commercial production at the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

. The Company is targeting the declaration of commercial production at the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine at the end of the first quarter of 2022. The average daily stacking throughput year to date ending February 28 was 15,116 tonnes per day or 84.0% of nameplate capacity of 18,000 tonnes per day. Process recoveries to date are in line with the metallurgical recovery model.

Construction at the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine is largely complete, with the mine 98.9% complete at December 31, 2021, and 99.8% complete at February 28, 2022.

Capital expenditures for the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine were $115.9 million for the project as at December 31, 2021, and $120.5 million as at February 28, 2022. Management anticipates the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine to be completed within the total project capital estimate of $134.1 million.

During the fourth quarter, the Company released an initial resource on Caballito copper-gold deposit in Panama.

Exploration and evaluation expenditures totaled $2.9 million for the quarter and included activities across the Company's portfolio. The Company anticipates spending $15 million in 2022 on exploration activities in an effort to expand resources on existing deposits and make new discoveries.

Net loss of $5.0 million or $0.02 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Cash balance of $20.5 million at December 31, 2021, and $27.3 million at February 28, 2022.

"2021 was a monumental year for Orla as we constructed and poured first gold at Camino Rojo, our first mine," said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Orla. "As we ramp up gold production and cash flow generation, we will be answering, 'What is next for Orla?' through advancement of our rich pipeline."

CAMINO ROJO OXIDE MINE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

Table 1: Mining and Processing Totals

FY 2021 YTD 2022

(to Feb 28) Mining





Total Ore Mined tonnes 2,058,041 1,181,896 Ore - processed tonnes 1,708,622 865,573 Low Grade Ore - stockpiled tonnes 349,419 316,323 Waste Mined tonnes 2,049,703 482,178 Total Mined tonnes 4,107,744 1,664,074 Strip Ratio w:o 1.00 0.41 Total Ore Mined Gold Grade g/t 0.71 0.67 Ore - processed g/t 0.78 0.79 Low Grade Ore - stockpiled g/t 0.36 0.36







Processing





Ore Crushed tonnes 954,661 839,558 Ore Stacked tonnes 1,188,328 1,105,034 Stacked Ore Gold Grade g/t 0.74 0.82 Gold Poured oz 2,422 15,934







Daily Throughput Rate - Average* tpd 9,955 15,116 Daily Throughput / Nameplate Capacity % 55.3% 84.0% Total Crushed Ore Stockpile tonnes 473,784 225,847 Total Crushed Ore Stockpile Au Grade g/t 0.87 0.86 Total ROM Ore Stockpile** tonnes 395,995 720,794 Total ROM Ore Stockpile Grade g/t 0.42 0.39

*Average stacking rate calculation excludes stacked overliner material (272kt in 2021, and 213kt YTD 2022).

**Crushed ore stockpile includes crushed ore in the crushed ore stockpile, crushed unplaced overliner, and stockpiled overliner fines. ROM stockpile includes low-grade stockpiles and ROM ore stockpile.

Table 2: 2022 Operational Guidance and Outlook1



Gold Production oz 90,000 - 100,000 All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC)2,3 $/oz Au sold $600 - $700 Capital Expenditures3



Sustaining Capital Expenditures $m $5 Non-Sustaining Capital Expenditures $m $20 Exploration3



Mexico $m $10 Panama $m $5 Total Exploration $m $15

1. The outlook includes full-year 2022 figures except for AISC which is calculated from Q2-Q4 2022 based on an assumption of commercial production being achieved on March 31, 2022.

2. AISC is a non-GAAP measure. See the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release for additional information.

3. Exchange rates used to forecast cost metrics include MXN/USD of 20.0 and CAD/USD of 1.25

Commissioning activities at the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine are substantially complete, and mining and processing throughput rates and availabilities are in line with the ramp-up plan. Capital expenditures for the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine were $120.5 million at February 28, 2022, against the current project estimate at completion of $134.1 million, which is consistent with the total project capital expenditure estimate. The remaining project spend is expected to occur in the first half of the year. The project estimate at completion includes $3.5 million in unallocated contingency that is not forecasted to be spent. Management therefore anticipates the Camino Rojo Oxide Mine to be completed within the total project capital estimate.

The main construction activities completed during the fourth quarter of 2021 included ramp up of mining activities, mechanical completion of the crushing system, conveying/stacking systems and Merrill-Crowe plant. During the quarter, wet commissioning of all the process areas was completed as well camp facilities. Placement of overliner ore material on the heap leach pad and ore stacking began in early October in preparation for cyanide leaching which commenced in mid-November leading to first gold pour on December 13, 2021.

Site activities that advanced early in the first quarter of 2022 included ramping up mining, crushing and stacking rates as well as increasing capacity through the Merrill-Crowe plant. Construction activities included installation of heap leach liner in cell two and event pond, placement of overliner material on cell two of the heap leach, commissioning of the third and final overland conveyor, and construction of the airstrip.

CAMINO ROJO SULPHIDE PROJECT UPDATE

Orla continues to evaluate multiple development scenarios on the Camino Rojo Sulphide Project. The development scenarios being considered to potentially form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") currently include: (1) an underground mining option, (2) an open pit mining option with processing at a to-be-constructed sulphide facility at Camino Rojo, and (3) an open pit mining option with processing at Newmont's Peñasquito plant. Based on the additional drilling and testwork to date, all development options remain possible.

Following a successful core drill program in 2021, an 8,250m follow-up drilling phase is planned in 2022. The 2021 program confirmed wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization within the sulphide deposit while also providing material for new metallurgical study, which remains in progress. The 2021 drill program drilled a 6,079m, 14-hole program of south-oriented holes on a 100-250m drill spacing and the 2022 program will infill drill and reducing the spacing to 50-125m. This tighter drill spacing on the more optimal south orientation, combined with the extensive south to north historical drilling, will seek to reinforce the geological model and confirm continuity of wide zones of higher-grade gold mineralization, supporting the advancement of development planning and PEA targeted for year end 2022.

CERRO QUEMA OXIDE PROJECT UPDATE

In July 2021, Orla issued the results of a PFS and mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates for Cerro Quema. The PFS demonstrates the possibility of a low cost, high return heap leach project. The estimated after-tax net present value ("NPV") (5% discount rate) for Cerro Quema is $176 million, with an after-tax internal rate of return ("IRR") of 38% at a gold price of $1,600 per ounce. The Company will continue to advance the Cerro Quema engineering once the environmental permit and concession renewals are received which would provide the basis for a construction decision.

In February 2021, the Ministry of Environment conducted its final site inspection of the project. As a result of the positive site inspection review, the Category 3 Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is in the final stage of approval. The final process will now require the signing and publication of the resolution in the official government register (the "Gazette") - this process is pending.

In May 2021, the extension of the exploitation contracts Cerro Quema were signed by both the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and by Orla. The documents are currently with the Comptroller General for final review and approval. The final process will now require the signing and publication of the resolution in the official government register (the "Gazette") - this process is pending.

CABALLITO COPPER-GOLD PROJECT UPDATE

During the quarter, the Company announced the mineral resource estimate for the Caballito copper-gold deposit at the Company's Cerro Quema project ("Cerro Quema") located in the Azuero Peninsula, Los Santos Province, Panama. Caballito is a large, copper-gold deposit that represents an opportunity for the Company to potentially transform the scale and scope of Cerro Quema beyond the separate oxide project outlined in the July 2021 Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS").

The mineral resource estimate for the Caballito copper-gold deposit consists of the following:

Table 3a: Caballito Sulphides













Class Tonnes CuEq Cu Au Ag CuEq Cu Au Ag (000s) (%) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (Mlbs) (Mlbs) (koz) (koz) Indicated 31,952 0.96 0.83 0.31 2.2 676 585 315 2,260 Inferred 22,569 0.85 0.77 0.21 1.2 425 381 155 856



















Table 3b: Caballito Oxides













Class Tonnes Au Ag AuEq Au Ag





(000s) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz)





Indicated 998 0.49 2.1 0.50 16 67





Inferred 3,619 0.36 2.3 0.37 41 268







Subsequent to quarter and year end, Orla filed an updated technical report, prepared in accordance with the disclosure standards under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") for Cerro Quema titled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022. The updated technical report includes the July 2021 PFS, as well as the mineral resource estimate for the Caballito copper-gold deposit noted above.

EXPLORATION PROGRAM

Please see Orla's March 14, 2022, News Release, "Orla Mining Commences Near Mine and Regional Exploration Programs at Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema", outlining the Company's $15 million 2022 Exploration Program intended to expand existing resources and discover new deposits.

UPCOMING MILESTONES

Achieving commercial production at Camino Rojo Oxide Mine.

Metallurgical results for Camino Rojo Sulphides Project.

Resumption of exploration drill programs in Mexico and Panama.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Orla's audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2021, will be available on the Company's website at www.orlamining.com, and will be filed under the Company's profiles on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific and technical information related to Camino Rojo and Cerro Quema in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. J. Andrew Cormier, P. Eng., Chief Operating Officer of the Company, and Mr. Sylvain Guerard, P. Geo., Senior Vice President, Exploration of the Company, who are the Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101 standards.

About Orla Mining Ltd.

Orla is operating the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Mine, a gold and silver open-pit and heap leach mine, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. The operation is 100% owned by Orla and covers over 160,000 hectares. The technical report for the 2021 Feasibility Study on the Camino Rojo oxide gold project entitled "Unconstrained Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Camino Rojo Gold Project - Municipality of Mazapil, Zacatecas, Mexico" dated January 11, 2021, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com. Orla also owns 100% of Cerro Quema located in Panama which includes a near-term gold production scenario and various exploration targets. Cerro Quema is a proposed open pit mine and gold heap leach operation. The technical report for the Pre-Feasibility Study on the Cerro Quema oxide gold project entitled "Project Pre-Feasibility Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Cerro Quema Project, Province of Los Santos, Panama" dated January 18, 2022, is available on SEDAR and EDGAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively. The technical report is also available on Orla's website at www.orlamining.com.

