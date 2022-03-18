Alianza Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results and Grants Options to New Director

Vancouver, March 18, 2022 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ), (OTC:TARSF) announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on March 17, 2022.

The shareholders elected Mark T. Brown (Chairman), Jason Weber, Marc Blythe, Craig Lindsay and Sven Gollan as directors of the Company for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders also approved the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan and the reappointment of DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

Sven Gollan joined the board as a new director of the Company replacing John R. Wilson. Mr. Gollan spent 16 years as an Investment/Private Banker in Germany and Austria and was active in the education and training of securities advisors and investment bankers. From 2011 to 2015 he was an external consultant for the Grabher Family, Austria. Mr. Gollan has been with FruchtExpress Grabher, Corporate Treasury Unit/Family Office, Austria since 2015. He is currently with FruchtExpress Norge, the Norwegian Branch of FruchtExpress.

Mark T. Brown, Chairman of the board, comments, "We thank John Wilson for his guidance during these past years and welcome Sven to the board. We have known Sven over two years and have come to value his input and advice. Fruchtexpress Grabher GmbH & Co. KG is a major shareholder of Alianza and we are pleased that Sven took up our offer of a seat on the board of directors."

The Company also grants Sven 500,000 options at $0.10 for a period of five years.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a hybrid business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. With this agreement Alianza now has three projects optioned to partners, including a second project, Klondike, optioned to Allied and one (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining Inc. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel: (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Scott Logan

slogan@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.