Oroco Announces Increase In Private Placement

Vancouver, March 18, 2022 - Oroco Resource Corp. (TSX-V: OCO, OTC: ORRCF) ("Oroco" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, and further to its news release of March 10, 2022, it is increasing its non-brokered private placement from 8,000,000 units to 10,500,000 units at a price of 1.70 per unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.40 for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

ABOUT OROCO:

The Company holds a net 73.2% interest in the collective 1,172.9 ha Core Concessions of the Santo Tomas Project in NW Mexico and may increase that majority interest up to an 85.5% interest with a project investment of up to CAD$30 million. The Company also holds a 77.5% interest in 7,807.9 ha of mineral concessions surrounding and adjacent to the Core Concessions (for a total project area of 22,192 acres). The Project is situated within the Santo Tomas District, which extends from Santo Tomas up to the Jinchuan Group's Bahuerachi project, approximately 14 km to the north-east. Santo Tomas hosts a significant copper porphyry deposit defined by prior exploration spanning the period from 1968 to 1994. During that time, the property was tested by over 100 diamond and reverse circulation drill holes, totaling approximately 30,000 meters. Based on data generated by these drill programs, a historical Prefeasibility Study was completed by Bateman Engineering Inc. in 1994.

The Santo Tomas Project is located within 160km of the Pacific deep-water port at Topolobampo and is serviced via highway and proximal rail (and parallel corridors of trunk grid power lines and natural gas) through the city of Los Mochis to the northern city of Choix. The property is reached by a 32 km access road originally built to service Goldcorp's El Sauzal Mine in Chihuahua State.

