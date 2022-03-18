Xander Resources Receives Drill Permits for Timmins Nickel Project, Announces Amendment to Non-Brokered Private Placement and Cancellation of Options

Completing a 10-hole, 2,500-metre core drilling program at its North Claim block.

Completing a 3-hole, 1,200-metre core drilling program at its South Claim block.

Vancouver, March 18, 2022 - Xander Resources Inc. ("Xander" or the "Company") (TSXV:XND) (OTC:XNDRF) (FSX:1XI) is pleased to report that the Ontario Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources, and Forestry has issued exploration drill permits for the Company's Timmins Nickel Project. The exploration drill permit will allow the Company to move forward on the following planned phase one drill program in 2022 following the closing of the private placement:

Amendment to Non-Brokered Private Placement and Extension

The Company also wishes to announce that further to its news release dated February 9, 2022 and subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has amended the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as follows:

up to 14,285,714 units (the Units") at $0.07 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000; and

up to 12,500,000 national flow-through units (the Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.08 per Flow-Through Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") exercisable at $0.10 per Share for a period of three (3) years from the date of closing (the "Expiry Date"). Each Flow-Through Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.10 per Share until the Expiry Date. The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration at Xander's Timmins Nickel Project (the "Property") and general working capital.

The Company has received an extension from the Exchange and the closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or before Friday, April 15, 2022. Completion of the Private Placement is subject to certain conditions, and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. The extension was obtained as it continues to work with IBK Capital Corp. to close the private placement.

All securities issued in the Private Placement are subject to the Exchange hold period, plus a hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the Private Placement. Finder's fees may be payable in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Option Cancellations

Effective March 1, 2022, the Company cancelled an aggregate of 319,021 options previously granted to certain consultants on May 4, 2020, October 22, 2021, October 29, 2021, November 4, 2021 and November 26, 2021 at exercise prices of $0.05, $0.135, $0.155, $0.17 and $0.195 per Share.

About Xander Resources Inc.

Xander Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral acquisition and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC, Canada focused on developing accretive gold and battery metal properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Provinces of Ontario and Quebec.

Xander is exploring for commercially exploitable mineral deposits and is currently focused on deposits located in Val-d'Or, Quebec, including the Senneville Claim Group which comprises over 100 sq. km and is contiguous in the south to Probe Metals' new discovery, and contiguous in the north to Monarch Mining, in close proximity to Eldorado Gold's (formerly QMX Gold) projects, and east of the North American Lithium Deposit, Great Thunder Gold's Chubb Lithium property and East of the Sayona Quebec's Authier Lithium Deposit, all in the Val-d'Or Mining Camp, plus its newly acquired nickel-sulphide project in Timmins, Ontario near Canada Nickel's MacDiarmid and Crawford Projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Deepak Varshney, P.Geo., President and CEO

For more information, please email ir@xanderresources.ca, or visit www.xanderresources.ca.

