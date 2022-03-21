Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Torex Gold Announces Release Date for the Morelos Complex Technical Report

11:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces that it plans to release the results of an updated technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Morelos Complex after market close on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

A technical session (the "Technical Session") to discuss the results of the Technical Report will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022. The live webcast is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM ET and will last approximately 3 hours. The Technical Session will be hosted by the management team of Torex.

In order to join the webcast, participants must register in advance through the registration link. Once registered, the live webcast can be accessed through the event portal link.

  • Registration link: www.torexgoldtechnicalsession2022.com/register
  • Event portal link: www.torexgoldtechnicalsession2022.com

Following the Technical Session, a link of the webcast will be posted to the Company's website (www.torexgold.com).

ABOUT TOREX GOLD RESOURCES INC.
Torex is an intermediate gold producer based in Canada, engaged in the exploration, development, and operation of its 100% owned Morelos Gold Property, an area of 29,000 hectares in the highly prospective Guerrero Gold Belt located 180 kilometres southwest of Mexico City. The Company's principal asset is the Morelos Complex which includes the El Lim?n Guajes mining complex, comprising the El Lim?n, Guajes and El Lim?n Sur open pits, the El Lim?n Guajes underground mine including zones referred to as Sub-Sill and ELD, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, which commenced commercial production as of April 1, 2016, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project. The property remains 75% unexplored.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Jody Kuzenko
President and CEO
Direct: (647) 725-9982
jody.kuzenko@torexgold.com
 Dan Rollins
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 260-1503
dan.rollins@torexgold.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Torex Gold Resources Inc.

Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2AMAJ
CA8910546032
www.torexgold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap