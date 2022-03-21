Torex Gold Announces Release Date for the Morelos Complex Technical Report

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces that it plans to release the results of an updated technical report (the "Technical Report") for the Morelos Complex after market close on Thursday, March 31, 2022.



A technical session (the "Technical Session") to discuss the results of the Technical Report will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022. The live webcast is scheduled to start at 8:30 AM ET and will last approximately 3 hours. The Technical Session will be hosted by the management team of Torex.

In order to join the webcast, participants must register in advance through the registration link. Once registered, the live webcast can be accessed through the event portal link.

Registration link: www.torexgoldtechnicalsession2022.com/register

Event portal link: www.torexgoldtechnicalsession2022.com

Following the Technical Session, a link of the webcast will be posted to the Company's website (www.torexgold.com).

