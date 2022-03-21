Nine Mile Metals Announces Technical Committee

Vancouver, March 21, 2022 - Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile") is pleased to announce the Company's Technical Committee members. The Technical Committee will be comprised of Nine Mile directors Jean Luc Roy and Patrick Cruickshank, MBA, and also advisors Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., and Daniel Card, P.Geo, RPGeo. The purpose of the Technical Committee is to guide and deliver the path with oversight into the exploration and development plans on the Company's two properties: Nine Mile Brook and Canoe Landing Lake West, located in the Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

Nine Mile is very fortunate to have Mr. Card as part of the Technical Committee. Mr. Card is a professional Geophysicist, who holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba and is currently registered in Canada and Australia. He is the founder of EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx"). EarthEx provides a highly specialized geophysical prospecting for hard-rock minerals, and work with cutting edge technologies and data analysis methodology. Since its inception in 2014, EarthEx has quickly become a household name in the Canadian mineral exploration industry, with rapid and continued growth expected in the coming years. EarthEx are specialists in the acquisition, analysis, interpretation and 3D MODELLING of Geophysical data. EarthEX has a proven track record of exploration analysis utilizing its cutting-edge proprietary 3D-AI Technologies and Algorithms for specialized targeted mineral exploration.

The other members of the Technical Committee also have experience working in the world-famous VMS Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick. Mr. Roy is a mining executive with over 30 years of experience. He was President and CEO of El Nino Ventures Inc., where they were involved in the Bathurst Mining Camp in New Brunswick, Canada. Mr. Cruickshank is the president of Fiddlehead Mining Corp. ("FMC") that sold Nine Mile the two New Brunswick properties. Mr. Lohman is a Senior VP with FMC and has worked on each of these properties since FMC acquired them. As an exploration geologist, he has 40 years of experience in both precious and base metal exploration around the World.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian Public Mineral Exploration Company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp. The Company's primary business objective is to explore its two properties located in Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada: 100% owned Canoe Landing Lake West and 50% owned Nine Mile Brook. Nine Mile is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and Green Technologies requiring copper, silver, lead, and zinc, and a hedge with Gold.

ON BEHALF OF Nine Mile Metals Ltd.

"Charles MaLette"

CEO, President, Director & Secretary

T: 604-428-5171

E: info@ninemilemetals.com

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of Nine Mile. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Nine Mile. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Although Nine Mile believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Nine Mile can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117356