Stratabound Launches New Website and Enhanced Marketing Campaign

Toronto, March 21, 2022 - Stratabound Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SB) (OTCQB: SBMIF) ("Stratabound" or the "Company") reports that in keeping with a continued strong gold outlook fronting a likewise anticipated renewal of capital market interest in junior gold companies, it is ramping up its program to raise the Company's market awareness and profile. As such, it is pleased to announce that it has now launched its upgraded new website and has retained the marketing and media advisory services of Red Cloud Financial Services ("Red Cloud"), Frontier Flex Marketing and Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse").

New Website Launch

The refined and updated new website can be found at www.stratabound.ca. It features an overview of the Company's safe jurisdiction-based portfolio of mineral exploration and development assets including its Fremont Gold Project (Mother Lode Gold Belt, California), Golden Culvert Project (Yukon) and McIntyre Brook Project (New Brunswick). The website provides shareholders and investors with an easy one-stop location to access investor presentations, share information, financial and technical reports, and various communications documentation. The website will also allow for easy timely content management and will work reliably on various web browsers and mobile devices.

Market Awareness Campaign

The Company has also engaged the capital markets and media advisory services of Red Cloud Financial Services, Frontier Flex Marketing and Stockhouse to provide the Company with leading-edge marketing awareness programs reaching the mining-focused global network, providing access to industry leading events and conferences, retail & institutional marketing, plus in-house growth-driven digital agencies.

The state-of-the-art media services of our marketing partners will enable the Company to aggressively step-up its outreach and market penetration of its press releases and media communications in social media marketing campaigns regularly disseminated via its LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook feeds amongst other outlets. Please follow Stratabound on these platforms.

Marketing Events

Recent marketing events in which the Company has engaged include Red Clouds' 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase held March 2 to 4, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=odDY0UOOAPM) and a Red Cloud webinar on February 2, 2022 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=klnxm8N--Fg).

Future events the Company will be attending include VID's THE Event, June 19-21 to be held in Quebec City. THE Event is Canada's first invitation only Tier 1 Conference for Mining Companies, accredited investors, institutions and funds, and will showcase the best of Canadian mining to a global audience. The Company will also be attending the Cambridge House Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18 and the PDAC 2022 Convention, June 13-15. Investors interested in meeting with Stratabound representatives are invited to make appointments at info@stratabound.com or call 1 (416) 915-4157.

ABOUT STRATABOUND

Stratabound Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company that is developing its advanced-stage flagship Fremont Gold Project in the Mother Lode Gold Belt of California. The Project includes the Pine Tree/Josephine Deposit hosting an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource estimate of 526,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.60 g/t Au in the Indicated, plus 452,000 ounces at an average grade of 1.29 g/t Au in the Inferred Mineral Resource categories, respectively1). Additionally, Fremont also hosts three undeveloped gold occurrences across four kilometres of strike along the prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt. 1) (Technical Report on the Fremont Gold Project, Central California, USA. Report for NI 43-101Stratabound Minerals Corp. SLR Project No: 233.33360.R0000 September 30, 2021, SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd. Filed on SEDAR.

The Company is also advancing its pipeline of other early-stage gold exploration projects including the Golden Culvert, YT and McIntyre Brook, NB in Canada. Additionally, the Company holds two other projects both of which feature NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimates. These include the Dingman Gold Deposit, ON and a significant land position in the Bathurst camp of New Brunswick including the Captain Cobalt-Copper-Gold Deposit.

Mr. R. Kim Tyler, P.Geo., President and CEO of Stratabound, and a "Qualified Person" for the purpose of NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents and technical information of this news release.

