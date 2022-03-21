RooGold Announces Appointment of Michael Singer to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2022 - (CSE:ROO) (OTC:JNCCF) (Frankfurt:5VHA) -RooGold Inc. ("RooGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Singer to the Company's board of directors. Mr. Singer replaces Warren Robb, who will stepping down to pursue other ventures.

Mr. Singer has extensive financial management, capital markets and corporate governance experience in the pharmaceutical and medical cannabis industries. He currently sits as a director of Aurora Cannabis Inc, having previously held the roles of interim CEO and Executive Chairman since May 2016. He formerly acted as the CFO of NASDAQ-listed Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a Montreal based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company from May 2015 until July 2018. Michael has held numerous independent director roles in Canadian public health care companies. Michael is a chartered professional accountant (CPA, CGA) and holds a Graduate Diploma in Public Accounting from McGill University and a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University.

"We are very pleased to have Michael join our team at this time," said Carlos Espinosa, President and CEO of RooGold. "Michael brings decades of experience in North American capital markets and an extensive network of contacts across many industries which will be of great benefit to the Company," Mr. Espinosa continued "I would also like to thank Warren Robb for his valued contributions to RooGold, and wish him well in the future."

Issuance of Stock Options

RooGold has issued 350,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 and are exercisable for a period of five (5) years, expiring March 17, 2027. The Options will be subject to a two (2) year vesting schedule whereby 1/4th of the Options issued will vest every six (6) months from the Effective Date.

About RooGold Inc.

ROOGOLD is a Canadian based junior venture mineral exploration issuer which is uniquely positioned to be a dominant player in New South Wales, Australia, through a growth strategy focused on the consolidation and exploration of high potential, mineralized precious metals properties in this prolific region of Australia. Through its announced acquisitions of Southern Precious Metals Ltd., RooGold Ltd. and Aussie Precious Metals Corp. properties, RooGold commands a portfolio of 13 high-grade potential gold (9) and silver (4) concessions covering 1,380 km2 which have 137 historic mines and prospects.

For further information please contact:

Ryan Bilodeau

T: 416-910-1440

info@roogoldinc.com

