ATEX Virtual Annual Meeting - Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Toronto, March 21, 2022 - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") announces that its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of its shareholders will be held online at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 for the purposes described in its Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting dated February 11, 2022 and filed on www.sedar.com.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the Meeting online at https://meetnow.global/MQFXJZY to participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast. To register a proxyholder, shareholders must have visited http://www.computershare.com/atex not later than 48 hours prior to the Meeting to do so.

Interested parties are invited to go to meetnow.global/MQFXJZY and register as guests to attend the Meeting online. Raymond Jannas, the CEO of ATEX, will provide a presentation of ATEX's activities at the end of the Meeting.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas. ATEX's flagship Valeriano Copper Gold Project is located in Chile's prolific El Indio Mineral Belt.

For further information, please contact:

Raymond Jannas,

President & CEO

Email: rjannas@atexresources.com

or visit ATEX's website at www.atexresources.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the date, time and location of the Meeting; and the purposes of the Meeting. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental and local approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in ATEX's publicly filed documents.

Although ATEX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117442