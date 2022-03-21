Queensland Gold Hills Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, March 21, 2022 - Queensland Gold Hills Corp. (TSXV: OZAU) (FSE: MB3) (OTCQB: MNNFF) ("Queensland" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that on March 21st, 2022 its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol MNNFF. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol OZAU.

The OTCQB is a US trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

By meeting and maintaining the stricter eligibility requirements of the OTCQB listing, the Company benefits from Blue-Sky exemptions, certain U.S. state securities laws, which has the potential to further enhance trading volumes through an expansion of investment advisers' ability to recommend investments to their U.S. clients. Investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Mr. Blair Way, CEO & Director, commented, "This upgraded listing from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a much broader range of U.S. investors and brokers at a time when gold is experiencing a solid breakout and demand for mining explorations stocks in top jurisdictions is clearly on the rise. The quotation on the OTCQB will significantly expand our potential shareholder base and we anticipate announcing DTC eligibility soon to further facilitate streamlined trading. Additional announcements with respect to our Big Hill and Titan project are pending."

About Queensland Gold Hills Corp.

Queensland Gold Hills is focused on conducting modern systematic exploration in the historic goldfields of Queensland, Australia. Combined, the Company's Big Hill Gold Project and the adjacent Titan Project cover 110 square kilometers and host 54 historic mines in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District where exploration is currently underway.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117435