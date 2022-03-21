Arctic Star Mobilizes at Diagras

Mar 21st - Vancouver, British Columbia - Arctic Star Exploration Corp. ("Arctic Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:ADD) (Frankfurt:82A2) (WKN:A2DFY5) (OTC:ASDZF) is pleased to announce that field crews are mobilizing to the Diagras diamond project Northwest Territories. The first work to commence is the phase 2, airborne, "Resolve" survey, flown by Xcalibur, designed to cover the entire, 48,346 ha property with a 75m line-spaced survey. The phase 1 survey was successful in generating over a dozen high-priority kimberlite-like geophysical signatures, that, based on public domain records have never seen exploration activity in the past. Arctic Star anticipates a similar amount of targets will be generated in phase 2.

Quickly following the airborne geophysical survey ground geophysical crews from Aurora Geosciences, Yellowknife, will commence follow-up the airborne targets in preparation for drill testing.

A drill rig will mobilize concurrently with the ground crew.

The Diagras project is a joint venture between Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (81.5%) and Margaret Lake Diamonds Inc. (18.5%) with Margaret lake electing to participate.



Mr. Buddy Doyle VP Exploration commented, "We begin this exploration program with high anticipation of success in a global environment where there are record rough diamond prices and declining supply. We are one of the few junior diamond exploration companies with recent exploration success, with a portfolio of diamond-bearing kimberlites in two projects, Diagras and our Timanti project in Finland. What will a successful spring exploration program look like? The discovery of one or more new diamond-bearing kimberlites! Continuing evaluation of the Sequioa kimberlite complex, our major discovery from 2021, should map out the different kimberlite types, and give us the first view of the size and tonnes of the complex. The diamond counts from sampling the complex will give a view of the grade distribution and guide bulk sampling planned for 2023."

