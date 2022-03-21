RJK Engages the SRK Consulting Diamond Group

Kirkland Lake, March 21, 2022 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC Pink: RJKAF) ("RJK," or "the Company") is pleased to announce the engaging of the SRK Consulting Diamond Group (SRK) managed by Casey Hetman, P.Geo. to complete an in-depth review of RJK's Nipissing Diamond Project, and develop recommendations for RJK's future exploration efforts. SRK's specialists have worked on the majority of primary diamond deposits being evaluated or mined around the world, including most of the mines that produce large (>100 carats) diamonds. A summary of the expertise and experience of the SRK diamond consulting team can be viewed here.

Mr. Hetman and his team, including Kimberley Webb, P.Geo. conducted a preliminary petrographic investigation on RJK's discoveries by reviewing a selection of samples and discussing kimberlite indicator mineral chemistry results with Dr. Charles E. Fipke, from CF Mineral Research Labs (CFM). CFM processed RJK's samples, and Dr. Fipke was the first to draw comparisons of RJK's chemistry to the Letseng Mine, located in Lesotho. Thin sections of RJK's occurrences were examined by SRK and it was concluded that a number display features typical of kimberlites, however other occurrences exhibit unusual properties not found in primary diamond deposits and these samples require further investigation. Mr. Hetman's team described RJK's Nipissing Diamond project as "intriguing and a puzzle that must be solved," and added the indicator mineral chemistry of the samples is of "high interest." SRK's preliminary review will be followed up with a site visit in April when ground conditions permit examination of stockpiled material.

SRK Consulting referred RJK Explorations to a kimberlite processing expert who has been engaged by the Company to design and budget portable processing machinery that can be used for sampling to capture any diamonds onsite, using XRT technology. RJK is in discussions with Provincial and Federal agencies to assist in the design, build and future marketing of this equipment led by Gino Chitaroni, President of RJK. The Company will disclose more on these efforts once a concrete plan and timeline have been put in place.

Robert Mackay, Executive Chairman of the Board commented, "At this stage in RJK's development, it's important for the Company's management to have access to the best brain power available in the diamond business, as the scale of our project has grown substantially over the previous year, and with it, the importance of pursuing cost-effective diamond sampling. We've spoken at length to numerous individuals in the diamond business about what we have found, and it seems as though there are very few comparisons ever discovered similar to the composition, and emplacement of RJK's near-surface and on-surface diamond bearing material. I would specifically like to thank Chad Ulansky for his recommendation to engage the SRK Diamond Group to help us navigate the best pathway to move forward, and our team is excited to be working with Casey Hetman and Kimberley Webb."

