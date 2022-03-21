SAVE THE DATE: NOVAGOLD 2022 First Quarter Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Video Webcast

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2022 - NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSX, NYSE American: NG) will release its 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on April 5, 2022. A conference call and video webcast to discuss these results will take place April 6, 2022, at 8:00 am PT (11:00 am ET).
During the webcast, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, Dr. Thomas Kaplan; President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Lang; and Chief Financial Officer, David Ottewell, will provide a summary of the company's first quarter financial results, an update on the Donlin Gold project, and gold sector remarks.
Questions may be submitted prior to the call at info@novagold.com. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions during the webcast following the presentation.
The video webcast and conference call-in details are provided below.
Video Webcast:
www.novagold.com/investors/events/
North American callers:
1-800-319-4610
International callers:
1-604-638-5340
The webcast will be archived on NOVAGOLD's website for one year. For a transcript of the call, please see https://www.novagold.com/investors/presentations/ to download or email info@novagold.com.
