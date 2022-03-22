A.I.S. Resources Bright Gold Project Assay Results, Pathfinder Exploration Update and Historical Findings

VANCOUVER, March 21, 2022 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announces it has received the assays from parts of diamond drill core GDD001 acquired from the Golden Bar reef on exploration licence EL006194. The exploration licence is a joint venture with Clarus Resources Pty Ltd in which AIS Resources holds a 60% interest.

Highlights

Zones of alteration encountered in the first drill hole confirmed as horizons of gold mineralisation

Gold and alteration are coincident with modelled historic lodes

Being close to the reef is implied by the low grade gold intersected up plunge at Golden Bar from historic lodes of the Red Leader and Shaws Reefs.

Intervals from GBDD001 include 2.85m@0.33m g/t gold and 4,070ppm arsenic from 96.7m.

In the next quarter, AIS plans to do follow-up drilling surrounding this hole and down-plunge, as well as the Golden Bar target.

Figure 1: Prospect location map for Bright-EL5193.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/576e77d3-db92-4d5c-836b-a9f26322927f

Golden Bar Prospect



Drill holes GBDD001 and GBDD002 were drilled to test the down plunge intersections of Red Leader-Home Reef and Shaw's-Home Reef respectively. Both holes have now been geologically logged, with the cutting of GBDD002 to be completed soon. The gold values returned from GBDD001, the intense sericite-sulphide alteration and part quartz replacement (Figure 2 through Figure 8) within the anticipated reef intersections demonstrates that the structures associated with the historic mining are as modelled. They are most likely on the margin of high-grade shoot historically mined, as demonstrated by the extremely high arsenic values.

Encouraged by these results, AIS has planned follow-up drilling surrounding this hole and down-plunge in the next quarter, which will include the Golden Bar target. Although within the same line as the Shaw's, Home, and Red Leader reefs, the Golden Bar target has been shown to be resulting from a syncline intersection with the Golden Bar Reef structure. Along strike and down-plunge this setting provides for another target (Figure 4) to complement that already tested by holes GBDD001 and GBDD002. Likewise, drilling at this prospect will incorporate targeting this setting below the extent of the historical mining front.

HOLE Easting (MGA) Northing (MGA) Elevation (m) Depth (m) GBDD001 499060.863 5928821.89 456 110 HOLE ID Azi (Mag. deg) Azi (Grid deg) Dec (deg) Depth (m) Mag Field (uT) GBDD001 226.8 238.9 -43.7 0 GBDD001 226.8 238.9 -43.5 38 GBDD001 226.7 238.8 -41.9 86 5995

Table 1: DDH Hole GBDD001 co-ordinates

Historical Review - High Grades

A historical account of production comes from Kenny, 19661, and is the last record of mining immediately above these drill intersections. Earliest records of the prospect are incomplete, with surface mining estimated to have been initiated around 1865, and ending in 1905 on mining fronts associated with the Home Reef and Shaws Reef. It was calculated (appendix 3) that Shaw's Reef yielded a grade of 10.14 g/t from 487.7 ton of ore and Home Reef yielded 22.28 g/t from 287 ton of ore. The weighted average from a total of 779.3 ton of ore is 14.66 g/t, with auriferous pyrite contributing between 1.2-1.5 g/t2. Both of these reefs plunge to the south-east at about thirty degrees.

Figure 2: Massive pyrite associated with quartz-carbonate vein.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1870902b-620b-4c34-9a2b-dfa53ddd26b0

Figure 3: Vein hosted massive euhedral arsenopyrite, GBDD001 82.8m.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c50f9171-03fd-4b84-a83e-2278b3eb8e43

Figure 4: drill Section for GBDD001 looking SE.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04736017-84c7-4c21-a776-e1e339a49c1e

Figure 5: Massive arsenopyrite veinlet, 81.25m in GBDD001, preceding interval 81.75-82.5 which returned 2,949ppm As.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/73136018-6cee-44d7-b07b-fdf338aa7738

Figure 6: Tray 1 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8d04cac5-413e-4e1c-89ae-fa7db0534839

Figure 7: Tray 2 for Home Reef horizon 78.9-82.95m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a00e402b-dd56-4536-8875-84c8b07cf8e5

Figure 8: Tray 3 for Red Leader Reef horizon 96.7-98.85m in GBDD001 (see section in Figure 4). 2.85m@0.33m g/t gold and 4,070ppm arsenic from 96.7m.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f229720-5e19-4232-84d3-7372a1745662

Figure 9: Location map of holes GBDD001 and GBDD002, Golden Bar Prospect. Both Hole Reef targets and Golden Bar target zones in yellow.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7752e0e5-c69d-4594-8047-f9b3d02ad20d

Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Prospect

Figure 10: Diagram of the Rose, Thistle and Shamrock Mine3.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/630a703c-8c15-45fe-ac3a-89decfdefa72

Figure 11: Historic and recent surface geochemistry map for gold and arsenic, Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Prospect. Note; soil contour (orange) is +20ppb gold

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e0b7df6e-ebcf-488f-b65b-320c3ac5225a

Earliest records of mining associated with the Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock (RTS) mine area are from 18614, which was mined periodically up until 19345. It was the largest and last operating mine in the district. Total production during this period was 69,934oz. 102,864 ton of ore for a grade of 21.14 g/t6, with widths of up to 2m being mined. The setting (Figure 10) is unique in that the lodes are largely constrained to the limbs and fold axis.



Modern exploration by Goldminco (1998), Target Minerals (2005), Clarus Resources (2020), and AIS during the quarter confirms that under exploited gold remains immediately to the north and east of the Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock workings (Figure 11). It is anticipated that a structural model similar to the RTS workings can form the basis of a general exploration model at this prospect. Following this earlier work, reconnaissance spur sampling (yellow ellipses Figure 11) has flagged previously unexploited or discovered surface outcrop mineralisation (ie.>90ppm arsenic, yellow ellipses). Several results are above 100 ppm arsenic with a peak value of 170 ppm. Reconnaissance activities are set to continue related to identifying historic workings by GPS and further infill soil sampling. After review of the controlling structures related to this mine, it is apparent that mineralisation is dominantly controlled and constrained to the limbs and fold hinges (Figure 10). This is a thesis by which soil sampling and local mine plans can be further scrutinised for discovery of the same controlling elements.

This prospect remains of significant potential as the southern part of the project also includes other mines by the name of Mons Meg (23,560 oz. at 17g/t) and Sambas (41,931 oz. at 33g/t). Sampling across an exposed face next to an open pit at Hit or Miss (Figure 11) found that low grade 'disseminated' or likely sulphide hosted wall rock mineralisation (2.4m @ 1.17 g/t) can occur in this prospect. If true, then a larger deposition of gold makes this prospect attractive. In summary, this prospect hosts two advanced areas of interest (purple ellipse) and several new trends (yellow ellipses).

Elgin-Hillsborough Prospect area



Figure 12: Recently exposed reef associated with trend between Hillsborough Mine and the Catherine-Elgin workings.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ad92adda-fc49-4403-9a7d-1a0d3faaaef3

Figure 13: Historic soil geochemistry for gold by Golden Deeps Ltd in 2013 over Elgin-Catherine workings, and significant surface rock geochemistry by Target Minerals Pty Ltd in 2005 and Golden Deeps in 2011.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5750721-e0b8-4d91-b539-91cc22924261

AIS recently observed a new track-side exposure explaining a high-grade rock sample (see reef photo Figure 12 and Figure 13). We will further investigate the exposure of this reef with detailed mapping and sampling. This reef meets the criteria of a significant mineralising structure on strike between the Elgin-Catharine workings and the Hillsborough Mine. The reef is approximately 1.5m wide and is likely associated with a rock sample by Target Minerals Pty Ltd in 2005 which returned 22.9 g/t gold.

The Elgin Mine is recorded as producing 3,831 oz. at 44g/t and Hillsborough produced 9,646 oz. at 24 g/t. Based on the results by Golden Deeps Ltd., this prospect is well placed for extending soil sampling over this outcrop and further south-east toward and beyond the Hillsborough Mine.

Figure 14: Plan of surface outcrop of historic mapped reef structures and trend of the Pioneer anticline.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5c47514-5b67-4010-864b-fd8be5d64346

Pioneer Prospect

Significant unrealised mineral potential exists at Pioneer, where no modern mining or meaningful exploration has occurred since it ceased operations. Three-dimensional modelling from mining records in the previous year demonstrated the potential for widths of quartz reef amenable to modern mining methods. Modelling from the plans retained at Pioneer demonstrate at least one north-east dipping reef that bulges at an axial plane and continues to surface. It was mined as the first hard rock source for gold in the region. Away from the fold, hinge widths appear at less than 0.5m. On intersecting the hinge, a 'saddle' style of reef occurs as west dipping limb reef which becomes wider (Figure 16). Modelling suggests that there are more than one, or a series of stacked reefs in proximity of the anticline.



At the intersect with the hinge this 'bulge' zone is up to 12m wide (Kenny, 1966)7 and at the time of that writing it was quoted that the grade of this zone was 12.2 g/t. While mining the lower levels of this mine the No.5 adit intersected a reef called the Black Leader which was quoted as being between 0.3-2.0m wide and grading 20 oz/t (633 g/t)8.

This prospect is the highest priority because of its high grades and stacked high-grade lodes. The significance of this prospect cannot be overstated, as the reef in this prospect was coherently mined (Figure 16) and 3D modelling recently revealled it as the same as the saddle reef9 (Figure 15) found on the New Chum line in the Bendigo Goldfield.

Figure 15: Saddle reef, east cross-cut, New Chum and Victoria Mine, Bendigo. Modified.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb9c7cb6-6740-498c-90fa-b1d01acd3213

Figure 16: Bendigo style saddle reef, section A-A' for Figure 14 at Pioneer Prospect.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f44d9e8-7dae-4d54-b30d-c92a46e4f3c6

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBM, FAusIMM MAIG MAIMVA(CMV) who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

Appendix 1-GBDD001 assay summary

HoleID From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Au

(ppm) Au-Rp1

(ppm) Ag

(ppm) As

(ppm) GBDD001 75.3 75.6 0.3 X 0.1 29.9 GBDD001 75.6 76 0.4 X X 10.7 GBDD001 76 76.6 0.6 X X 9.3 GBDD001 76.6 77.7 1.1 0.034 X 51.8 GBDD001 77.7 78.5 0.8 0.05 X 203 GBDD001 78.5 79.4 0.9 0.03 X 142.9 GBDD001 79.4 79.7 0.3 0.058 X 80.4 GBDD001 79.7 80.4 0.7 0.075 X 261.5 GBDD001 80.4 80.9 0.5 0.098 X 169.9 GBDD001 80.9 81.7 0.8 0.045 X 503.2 GBDD001 81.7 82.5 0.8 0.065 0.08 2949.1 GBDD001 82.5 83 0.5 0.042 X 1310.6 GBDD001 83 83.3 0.3 0.005 X 138.9 GBDD001 83.3 84 0.7 0.011 X 50.2 GBDD001 84 85 1 0.009 X 38 GBDD001 85 86 1 0.05 X 49.7 GBDD001 86 86.7 0.7 0.151 X 506.5 GBDD001 86.7 87.6 0.9 0.041 X 48.2 GBDD001 87.6 88.1 0.5 0.093 X 60.2 GBDD001 88.1 89.1 1 0.194 0.07 827.6 GBDD001 89.1 89.7 0.6 0.201 X 214 GBDD001 89.7 90.25 0.55 0.043 X 65.4 GBDD001 90.25 90.6 0.35 0.053 X 670.9 GBDD001 90.6 90.85 0.25 0.087 X 63.1 GBDD001 90.85 91.2 0.35 0.167 X 885.1 GBDD001 91.2 91.5 0.3 0.259 0.06 46.3 GBDD001 91.5 92.7 1.2 0.019 X 30.9 GBDD001 92.7 93.25 0.55 0.011 X 24.8 GBDD001 93.25 94.15 0.9 0.049 X 131.1 GBDD001 94.15 95.25 1.1 0.145 X 86.9 GBDD001 95.25 95.55 0.3 0.056 X 55.4 GBDD001 95.55 95.95 0.4 0.062 X 211.7 GBDD001 95.95 96.7 0.75 0.053 X 138.4 GBDD001 96.7 97.05 0.35 0.193 X 4566.4 GBDD001 97.05 97.65 0.6 0.319 0.309 X 11144 GBDD001 97.65 98.25 0.6 0.062 X 1508.1 GBDD001 98.25 98.85 0.6 0.584 0.586 X 3780.8 GBDD001 98.85 99.25 0.4 0.459 X 225.8 GBDD001 99.25 99.55 0.3 0.368 X 172.4 GBDD001 99.55 99.9 0.35 0.04 X 50.1

Table 2: Significant analytes for GBDD001.

Appendix 2

Goldfield Mine/Reef From To Ore (t) Oz. Kg grade (g/t) Pioneer 1861 1909 26,165 11,050 344 13 Hillsborough 1873 1895 12,765 9,646 300 24 Mt Orient 1879 1903 6,885 6,197 193 28 Wallaby 1868 1891 6,466 5,847 182 28 Try Again 1866 1909 7,134 5,825 181 25 Homeward Bound 1870 1877 12,141 5,505 171 14 Richardsons 1860 1872 2,812 5,433 169 60 Elgin 1871 1871 2,684 3,831 119 44 Bright-Wandiligong- Freeburgh







English and Welsh 1872 1881 4,135 3,408 106 26 Reliance 1860 1879 6,712 3,119 97 14 Magpie 1871 1906 2,963 2,848 89 30 Ebenezer 1861 1877 2,069 2,434 76 37 Victoria 1861 1885 1,512 2,348 73 48 Birthday 1876 1881 2,976 1,864 58 19 Cornishmans 1860 1884 1,485 1,678 52 35 New Moon 1869 1871 1,382 1,671 52 38 Blowfly 1879 1891 687 1,661 52 75 Woolshed 1861 1882 1,615 1,538 48 30 Morgan Davis 1862 1886 666 1,068 33 50 Harp of Erin Co. 1869 1878 4,369 1,052 33 7 Rose, Thistle, & Shamrock 1861 1933 119,175 77,872 2,422 20 Sambas 1910 1970 39,624 41,931 1,304 33 Mons Meg 1880 1895 42,759 23,560 733 17 United Miners 1867 1884 34,674 19,332 601 17 Tiddledee & Money King 1869 1890 12,919 15,871 494 38 Johnsons & Lady Jane 1867 1940 39,635 12,535 390 10 Red Robin 1941 1992 4,000 6,761 210 53 Crescent 1890 1899 8,128 5,999 187 23 Jackass 1878 1889 1,870 5,970 186 99 Harrietville Monarch 1896 1916 3,300 4,164 130 39 Guerdon 1884 1909 8,128 3,937 122 15 Biplane 1920 1925 6,924 3,762 117 17 Buckeye 1877 1909 2,258 3,503 109 48 Big Gun Extended 1890 1917 5,288 2,929 91 17 Champion 1863 1882 967 2,271 71 73 Landtax 1878 1880 2,929 2,244 70 24 Unity 1867 1883 1,053 1,858 58 55 Hit or Miss 1861 1922 1,127 1,166 36 32 Never Too Late 1874 1877 2,692 1,095 34 13 Total 445,073 (t) 314,783 (oz.) 9,793 (kg) 22 (g/t)

Table 3: Hardrock production10 across the whole of the greater Bright goldfield region. Note: these figures encompass the all the production within EL6194 and includes mines outside the license. The table is tended to provide for a sense of grades within the tenement. Table include mines with production greater than 1,000 oz. Note: list doe does not include mines of the Golden Bar prospect.

____________________________

1 Geological Survey of Victoria Bulletin No.44, pp.39-40. See appendix 2

2 Ibid

3 Modified from mine plan (G35053_R2067B1), Kenny 1934

4 KENNY, J.P.L., 1937. Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Mine, Harrietville. Records of the Geological Survey of Victoria Volume 5, part 4, pp. 663

5 Ibid.

6 Ibid

7 Geological Survey of Victoria Bulletin No.44, pp.14

8 Ibid

9 Reports on the Bendigo Gold-Field (Nos 1 and 2). Geological Survey of Victoria, 1896.

10 "Bogong 1:100 000 map area geological report" GeoScience Victoria. Geological Survey of Victoria Report 125, 2005, pp149.