Trillium Gold Reports High-Grade Gold Values Over Significant Strike Lengths From Surface Channel Sampling at Rivard

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2022 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: TGM) (OTCQX:TGLDF) (FRA:0702) ("Trillium Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results of surface channel sampling and mapping at the Rivard Property, the southwest portion of the Company's 100%-owned Newman Todd Complex located 26 km from Evolution Mining's Red Lake Operations in Ontario.

Visible gold(1) is observed in quartz veins in drill holes and in outcrops and trenches across the 90 hectare property. Alteration and wide-spread gold mineralization occur extensively within structurally and chemically favorable rocks. Historically, the Rivard Property contains both visible gold in narrow high-grade veins as well as in broader zones of lower grade gold mineralization ranging from <1 g/t Au to over 560 g/t Au (see news release dated June 29, 2021 - New Discovery Hole at Rivard Confirms High Grade Visible Gold with 129.79 g/t over 1.30 metres).

The channel sampling has shown that the gold values are not confined to small areas within the veins but occur over significant strike lengths along the veins. The absence of gold in a small drill core intersection does not diminish the gold endowment of the greater vein system. The table below shows the highlights of the channel sampling.

Location Channel Sampling

Length (m) Average

Grade (g/t Au) VG1 VG1-C1 7 60.2 VG1-C2 6 33.8 VG1-C3 6 14.8 VG2 VG2-C1 6.6 12.5 RV21-34 RV21-34 C6 4 3.2 RV21-34 C7 7 8.9 RV21-34 C8 1.9 11.1

Table 1: Highlights of channel sampling on the Rivard property.

William Paterson, Trillium Gold's Vice President of Exploration and former Exploration Superintendent for Goldcorp's Red Lake Gold Mines added, "Understanding both the controls and the geometry of the high-grade mineralization seen on surface and intersected in drilling on Rivard is vitally important to the expansion of the overall system. We have shown that this vein system is influenced by the east-west structures evident in the NT Zone and our work gives us information on how to explore for and increase our success in delineating the high-grade shoots."

(1) Visible Gold (VG) references are factual observations and should not be construed as quantifiable grade

Figure 1: Location of washed outcrops and channel sampling.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8f56f8b-8e06-497e-815a-4a3bd81b0b42

The program of outcrop washing and channel sampling focused on the Rivard (RV) veins in areas of shallow cover. The areas were chosen from reconnaissance mapping with potential for expanding our understanding of the association of the gold grades and structures, such as veining and sheared vein sections identified from mapping and core logging. Other areas were chosen from unsampled, but previously identified known gold occurrences, such as the VG1 and VG2 areas known to have visible gold (VG) at surface.

Once cleaned off, the outcrops were mapped and the information transferred to high-resolution geo-referenced photos taken by drone. Channel samples were marked out and cut using a rock-saw.

The Rusty Can and Access outcrops located at the southeast corner of the property were identified as good areas for stripping and channel sampling, being in areas of minimal to no outcropping over-top of the NT zone, where it cuts through the corner of the property.

These areas both showed a correlation of elevated assay results in cross-cutting RV-style veining and east-west trending veining. In addition, both areas increase our understanding of the attitude of the contacts and geometries of the NT Zone, including the embayed/fault contact on the west side of the Rusty Can area, and offsets along east-west and Azi 140? trending shears.

The highest-grade portions of the veins (specifically in the VG1, VG2 and RV21-34 outcrops) show an association of the RV-style veining and narrow east-west sheared sections (see Figures 2 and 3). The conclusion drawn is that the higher gold assays are broadly associated with areas of intersection between the RV-style veining and the east-west structures, as pipe-like trends.

It has also been noted, in the mapping of the VG1, 2, & RV21-34 areas, that the veining trends associated with the higher-grade assays are slightly rotated (110? to <135? Azi relative to the regional RV-style vein orientation of ~140? Azi) in areas nearest the narrow east-west shears. Reviewing the drilling data with the revised plunge/pipe trends will assist in refining our interpretation of the higher-grade mineralization in the greater project area.

Figure 2: Outcrops VG1 and VG2 showing geology, channel sample locations and assay results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5411306e-dd5e-4086-b7ef-6a9fe23d0be1

Figure 3: Aerial photo of the RV21-34 outcrop showing geology, channel sample locations and assay results.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/824da595-e64e-4054-812f-272b236409e9

Outcrop images and a full listing of results for the channel sampling are available on Trillium's website (www.trilliumgold.com).

All the areas mapped and sampled have increased the understanding of the Rivard property through the lithology, vein, and structural features seen and measured, and will assist in refining future exploration and mineralization models of the property.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William Paterson QP, PGeo, VP of Exploration of Trillium Gold Mines., as defined by NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Russell Starr

Chairman, President & CEO

