Aztec Minerals - Kootenay JV Reports Continued Strong Drill Results from California Zone at Cervantes Project in Sonora, Mexico

VANCOUVER, March 22, 2022 - Aztec Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:AZT)(OTCQB:AZZTF) announces that it has continued to intersect both broad and high grade gold mineralized zones from the 2022 RC drill program at the California target on the Cervantes property located in Sonora, Mexico.

California Zone Drill Highlights

0.884 gpt Au over 54.7 m in mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry and hydrothermal breccias, including 13.7 metres of 1.965 gpt Au in CAL22-008, located at the southern edge of the eastern part of the mineralized zone

0.50 gpt Au over 86.6 m in mineralized porphyries and hydrothermal breccias in CAL22-009 located at the southern edge of the central portion of the mineralized zone

0.53 gpt Au over 138.3 m in mineralized porphyries and hydrothermal breccias, including 10.67 m of 1.622 gpt Au in CAL22-010, located in the central portion of the mineralized zone

The primary focus of the Phase 2 RC drill program at Cervantes is to expand the previously drilled California zone by completing two drill hole fences parallel to and on either side of the 2017-18 Phase 1 drill hole fence. To-date, every hole drilled at California has intersected near surface, oxidized gold mineralization with minor copper oxides.

View drill section here:

Link to section view hole CAL22-008

Link to section view hole CAL22-009

Link to section view hole CAL22-010

Reported lengths are apparent widths, not true widths, and the observed gold mineralization appears to be widely distributed in disseminations, fractures and veinlets within quartz-feldspar porphyry, feldspar porphyry stocks and related hydrothermal breccias.

Aztec CEO, Simon Dyakowski commented, "These intersections continue to expand the gold mineralization at California. This discovery further advances the California gold zone in demonstrating the open pit heap leach gold potential of the project. The Cervantes 2021-2022 RC drill program continues to return strong gold grades over broad widths in every drill hole reported to date."

California 2022 RC Drill Program Plan Map

Holes CAL22-008, 009 and 010 intersected extensive gold mineralization, see table below, extending the known mineralized zone at depth and to the south. The RC Phase 2 drilling program has been completed. It covers an area now measuring approximately 900 metres long by 250 to 500 metres wide, with demonstrated, continuous mineralization up to 265 metres depth vertically. The porphyry gold-copper mineralization is still open in all directions.

Drill Hole From m To m Interval m* Au gpt Comments CAL22-001 22.86 111.3 88.41 1.1 230 Az, -60 Including 22.86 77.74 54.88 1.56 30.49 45.73 15.24 3.962 30.49 36.57 6.08 7.44 CAL22-002 0 108.2 108.2 0.374 225 Az, -60 CAL22-003 45.7 91.5 45.7 0.451 233 Az, -60 Including 60.9 74.7 13.7 0.868 CAL22-004 0 167.2 167.2 1.002 236 AZ, -59 Including 131.1 155.5 24.4 4.247 CAL22-005 0 136.8 136.8 1.486 236 Az, -59 Including 54.88 106.7 51.68 3.424 CAL22-006 16.77 117.38 100.32 0.75 229 Az, -60 Including 16.77 25.91 9.14 3.087 128.05 140.25 12.2 0.925 CAL22-007 32.01 39.63 7.6 0.684 225 Az, -59 83.84 147.87 63.84 0.422 CAL22-008 0 54.72 54.72 0.884 212 Az, -58 Including 36.58 50.3 13.72 1.965 187.5 195.1 7.6 0.745 CAL22-009 0 86.64 86.64 0.5 235 Az, -60 CAL22-010 0 138.32 138.32 0.53 227 Az, -52 Including 50.3 60.98 10.67 1.622

The Aztec-Kootenay JV has now completed its Phase 2 Reverse circulation (RC) program of 26 holes, totaling 4,649 metres at the Cervantes Property. Drilling commenced in December 2021. The planned drill testing of the four main targets of the Cervantes phase 2 drilling program is now complete. The primary objectives of the 2021 - 2022 phase 2 exploration program was to better define the open pit, heap leach gold potential of the porphyry oxide cap at California, evaluate the potential for deeper copper-gold porphyry sulfide mineralization underlying the oxide cap, test for north and west extensions of the California mineralization.

Drill samples cuttings are collected every 5 feet (1.52m) from all drill holes. The samples are analyzed by Bureau Veritas for gold with a 30-gram sample size using the method FA430 followed by MA300. Over limits, when present, are analyzed by AR404 or FA550. All holes contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. The QA/QC has delivered excellent results to date good data integrity. The samples are shipped to and received by Bureau Veritas Minerals laboratory for the gold and multielement geochemical analysis and additional gold results will be received and reported in the next several weeks. Final multielement ICP results are expected to follow the release of the preliminary gold assays and are expected to be received during the second quarter 2022.

Aztec has recently completed drill hole collar surveying, field work for Drone Photogrammetry survey to create a detailed ortho-topographic base map, and Terraspec readings on the RC drill chips. Aztec will now carry out channel sampling and geologic mapping of the new drill roads at California, California Norte and Jasper, as well as to expand surface sampling and mapping on the property in general to continue the 2021 phase 1 surface program.

Cervantes Property Highlights

Cervantes is a highly prospective porphyry gold-copper property located in southeastern Sonora state, Mexico. The project lies 160 km east of Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico within the prolific Laramide porphyry copper belt approximately 265 km southeast of the Cananea porphyry copper-molybdenum mine (Grupo Mexico). Cervantes also lies along an east-west trending gold belt 60 km west of the Mulatos epithermal gold mine (Alamos Gold), 35 km northeast of the Osisko Development San Antonio gold mine, 45 km west of the La India mine (Agnico Eagle), and 40 km northwest of Santana gold deposit (Minera Alamos). View: Cervantes Project Location Map

Large well-located property (3,649 hectares) with good infrastructure, road access, local town, all private land, water wells on property, grid power nearby

Seven prospective mineralized zones related to high level porphyries and breccias along an 7.0km east-northeast corridor with multiple intersecting northwest structures

Distinct geophysical anomalies, California target marked by high magnetic and low resistivity anomalies, high radiometric and chargeability anomalies responding to pervasive alteration

Extensive gold mineralization at California zone, 118 soil samples average 0.44 gpt gold over 900 m by 600 m area, trench rock-channel samples up to 0.47 gpt gold over 222m

Already drilled the first discovery hole at the California zone, intersected gold oxide cap to a classic gold-copper porphyry deposit, drill results up to 0.77 gpt gold over 160 m

Excellent gold recoveries from preliminary metallurgical tests on drill core from California zone; oxide gold recoveries in bottle roll tests range from 75% to 87%

California geophysical anomaly wide open laterally and at depth, IP chargeability strengthens and broadens to >500m depth over an area 1100 m by 1200 m

Three-Dimensional IP Survey conducted in 2019 extends strong chargeability anomalies to the southwest covering Estrella, Purisima East, and Purisima West, coinciding well with alteration and Au-Cu-Mo soil geochemical anomalies, all undrilled.

Allen David Heyl, B.Sc., CPG., VP Exploration of Aztec, is the Qualified Person supervised the Cervantes exploration program. Aztec is conducting reverse circulation drilling at Cervantes and collecting 5 feet (1.52m) samples for all drill holes. All drill hole sample batches contain certified blanks, standards, and duplicates as part of the quality control program. Mr. Heyl reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release.

"Simon Dyakowski"

Simon Dyakowski, Chief Executive Officer

Aztec Minerals Corp.

About Aztec Minerals - Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. Aztec also has control of the historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

Contact Information - For more information, please contact:

Simon Dyakowski, CEO or Bradford Cooke, Chairman

Tel: (604) 619-7469

Fax: (604) 685-9744

Email: simon@aztecminerals.com

Website: www.aztecminerals.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects" or "it is expected", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Aztec Minerals Corp.

